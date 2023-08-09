PEARL HARBOR — Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Smith, a native of Lemoore, California, is serving aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Smith, a 2012 graduate of Lemoore High School, joined the Navy three years ago.
“I joined the Navy for a new beginning and to see the world,” said Smith.
Today, Smith relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Lemoore to succeed in the military, he said.
“My high school gym instructor, Skye Emerson, taught me to keep pushing and never give up,” said Smith.
These lessons helped Smith while serving in the Navy.
Wayne E. Meyer is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard Wayne E. Meyer. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
Serving in the Navy means Smith is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to Navy officials.
“The Navy is important to National Defense because we provide continuous presence and power projection of U.S. forces abroad ensuring safety and freedom of the seas,” said Smith.
Smith and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am proud of being advanced to petty officer second class on my first attempt,” said Smith.