 Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite, Navy Office of Community Outreach

PEARL HARBOR — Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Smith, a native of Lemoore, California, is serving aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Smith, a 2012 graduate of Lemoore High School, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I joined the Navy for a new beginning and to see the world,” said Smith.

