Kings County high school students competed in the 41st annual Kings County Academic Decathlon Saturday. The 2023 event theme was “The American Revolution.”

Teams from Corcoran High School, Hanford High School, Hanford West High School, Lemoore High School, Lemoore Middle College High School, and Sierra Pacific High School (a total of 44 students) competed in a rigorous set of academic examinations demonstrating their versatility in a variety of academic categories. Each team is comprised of “A”, “B” and “C” students.

Team members participated in 10 grueling events in the Academic Decathlon, including art, economics, mathematics, music, language & literature, social science and science. In addition, the contestants performed prepared and impromptu speeches, wrote essays on a given topic, and participated in interview competitions. There was also a live Super Quiz competition held between the six schools.

