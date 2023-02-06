Kings County high school students competed in the 41st annual Kings County Academic Decathlon Saturday at Sierra Pacific High School. The 2023 event theme was “The American Revolution.”
Teams from Corcoran High School, Hanford High School, Hanford West High School, Lemoore High School, Lemoore Middle College High School, and Sierra Pacific High School (a total of 44 students) competed in a rigorous set of academic examinations demonstrating their versatility in a variety of academic categories. Each team is comprised of “A”, “B” and “C” students.
Team members participated in 10 grueling events in the Academic Decathlon, including art, economics, mathematics, music, language & literature, social science and science. In addition, the contestants performed prepared and impromptu speeches, wrote essays on a given topic, and participated in interview competitions. There was also a live Super Quiz competition held between the six schools.
Kings County students, coaches and school representatives were eager to learn which team earned the highest overall point total, according to a release from the Kings County Office of Education.
Lemoore Middle College High School, coached by Allen Tong, was announced the “Winning Decathlon Team” with 39,512.4 points.
- Second Place: Lemoore High School with 30,685 points
- Third Place: Hanford West High School with 25,888.9 points
- Fourth Place: Sierra Pacific High School with 22,266.3 points
- Fifth Place: Corcoran High School with 19,863.2 points
- Sixth Place: Hanford High High School with 12,577 points
The winning Kings County team, Lemoore Middle College High School, will now advance to the state academic decathlon competition in Sacramento in March.
The winning team in the Super Quiz competition was Lemoore Middle College High School with 4,340 points. Second place went to Corcoran High School with 3,960 points. Third place was taken by Lemoore High School with 3,360 points.
At the event awards ceremony, individual medals and scholarships were given to students from each participating high school, and $4,550 in scholarships was awarded to top placing Kings County students.
- Top Decathlete — Luna Wheaton, Lemoore Middle College High School, $500 scholarship
- Top Varsity Student - Richard Harmiel, Lemoore Middle College High School, $250 scholarship
- Top Scholastic Student - Christian Pimentel, Lemoore Middle College High School, $250 scholarship
- Top Honors Student — Luna Wheaton, Lemoore Middle College High School, $250 scholarship
- Top Student Corcoran HS- Evalina Castillo, $200
- Top Student Hanford HS- Sarah Tamayo, $200
- Top Student Hanford West HS- Payge Perret, $200
- Top Student Lemoore HS- Nathan Contreras, $200
- Top Student Lemoore Middle College HS- Luna Wheaton, $200
- Top Student Sierra Pacific HS- Loc Tran, $200
Other scholarship winners included:
- Language & Literature: Richard Harmiel, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Music: Luna Wheaton, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Science: Luna Wheaton, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Science: Nathan Contreras, Lemoore High School, $100
- Art: Richard Harmiel, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Mathematics: YuQi Yang, Sierra Pacific High School, $100
- Mathematics: Nathan Contreras, Lemoore High School, $100
- Economics: Richard Harmiel, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Social Science: Nazareth Franco, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Essay: Andra Rozier, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Essay: Jessica-Ann Villa, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Speech: Luna Wheaton, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Interview: Nazareth Franco, Lemoore Middle College High School, $100
- Interview: Mike Vega, Lemoore High School, $100
- Interview: Gabriel Edwards, Lemoore High School, $100