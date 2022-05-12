20 Years Ago
As the Valley weather turns warm, the air, as always, turns a dusty brown. But now, intermingling and almost overpowering the native dust is a gray cloud of smog. And this gray goo doesn’t just make for pretty sunsets and starless night skies. It can kill. According to the American Lung Association, in its “State of the Air” report, the zone quality data for 1998-2000 grades area counties as having unhealthful air 33 times a year. That’s a 45% improvement from 1995-1996. But, in its 2001 report, the American Lung Association (ALA) gave an “F” grade to Kings County for quality.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore senior citizens will play host and hostess to their peers from throughout Kings and Tulare counties at the 15th annual Senior Day Celebration set for next Wednesday. Up to 1,200 people are expected to join the festivities at the Lemoore Senior Center, Iona and 18th avenues, just south of the municipal golf course. A picnic-style, multi-course barbecue lunch will highlight the day’s activities. Included on the menu will be roast beef, baked beans, coleslaw, ice cream, and cookies. Participants are encouraged to contribute $1 for the meal. Free milk, juices, and coffee will be served throughout the day.
Pitcher Dionne Ewing hurled two no-hitters last week, beating Reedley 4-2 and Redwood 1-0. The Tigers close out the season tomorrow, facing Hanford on the road.
Qualifying for Saturday’s valley finals were singles player Cheryl Bautista and the doubles team of Carla Bow and Marlyn Brown. The top three qualifiers in each event advance to the valley finals on Saturday at Rio Bravo Tennis Club in Bakersfield.
40 Years Ago
The population of Lemoore is now 9,772, according to figures compiled by the state of California.
The eyes of the world will be focused on Lemoore’s Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon as the town hosts the 55th annual West Coast Relays.
65 Years Ago
In recent weeks George Hoy locked the padlock on the door of his blacksmith shop on the southwest corner of E and Armstrong streets, and in so doing brought to a close the activity of what until then was probably the oldest business firm in Lemoore.
80 Years Ago
Today is the last day to sign for War Ration Books, when War Ration Boards will close their offices tonight at 9 o’clock.
The community of Lemoore is now enjoying the services of a complete automotive parts store, equipped in detail to supply the demands of garagemen, motorists, truckmen, ranchers, vineyardist, dairymen, and all who maintain and repair motorized equipment.
90 Years Ago
Another 4.5 inches of snow fell in General Grant National Park Monday night and Tuesday morning, bringing the totals for the season to 353 inches or over 29 feet of snow and .66 inches of precipitation. The snow is melting quite rapidly and there is quite a lot of bare ground showing. Snow that falls as late in the season as this, only lasts a few days after the weather clears. During the last week, a number of deer have been seen in the neighborhood of Park Headquarters, which would indicate that the bad weather at this elevation is about at an end.
The mountain road which extends from Atascadero to Morro, San Luis Obispo county, is in good condition, according to the Touring department of the National Automobile club. This road is one of the short cuts across the hills to Cambria Pines.
100 Years Ago
There still remains about five miles of paving to be done on the highway between Lemoore and Coalinga. This stretch lies just west of Henrietta.
115 Years Ago
A new Hydro-Carbon Match Lighting Lamp has been installed in the Methodist Church in this city which enables the members of their choir to read music with ease as the lamp gives a clear light and doesn’t hurt the eyes.