Hark! There’s one more week to perfect your ice-skating skills locally in preparation for the upcoming worldwide Winter Olympics.
After a successful run in Hanford, "Winter Wonderland" will be closing for the season on Jan. 9, 2022.
Winter Wonderland is located in downtown Hanford, within Civic Park. The picturesque ice rink is surrounded by the town's historic Courthouse, Bastille and Civic Auditorium.
Schedule some ice time
The rink is open for the rest of the week, with 90-minute sessions starting at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Saturday and Sunday sessions start at noon: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Learn how to play hockey from a former professional hockey player on Wednesday from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., and Saturday from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. The cost is $10 per person for a 30-minute hockey lesson.
Finally, traditional ice-skating lessons happen on Thursday from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., and on Sunday from 10:45 to 11:15 p.m. The cost is $20 per person for a 30-minute session.
All Winter Wonderland merchandise is on sale, too. Hoodies are $30 and ornaments are $4.
Enjoy cold refreshments
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights feature a beer and wine garden, food vendors and live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.
So, grab your family and invite your friends. Enjoy the sights, sounds and fun of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland.
As Kings County Administrative Officer Edward Hill announced at this week's County Supervisors meeting, Hanford's 2021 downtown Winter Wonderland was a tremendous "success."
To reserve your spot on the ice at Winter Wonderland and purchase tickets visit: www.hanfordwinterwondrland.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.