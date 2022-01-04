Winter Wonderland

"Winter Wonderland" ice-skating rink in downtown Hanford will close for the season on January 9 but is expected to return for the 2022 holidays.

Hark! There’s one more week to perfect your ice-skating skills locally in preparation for the upcoming worldwide Winter Olympics.

After a successful run in Hanford, "Winter Wonderland" will be closing for the season on Jan. 9, 2022.

Winter Wonderland is located in downtown Hanford, within Civic Park. The picturesque ice rink is surrounded by the town's historic Courthouse, Bastille and Civic Auditorium.

Schedule some ice time

The rink is open for the rest of the week, with 90-minute sessions starting  at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday sessions start at noon: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Learn how to play hockey from a former professional hockey player on Wednesday from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., and Saturday from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. The cost is $10 per person for a 30-minute hockey lesson.

Finally, traditional ice-skating lessons happen on Thursday from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., and on Sunday from 10:45 to 11:15 p.m. The cost is $20 per person for a 30-minute session.

All Winter Wonderland merchandise is on sale, too. Hoodies are $30 and ornaments are $4.

Enjoy cold refreshments

Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights feature a beer and wine garden, food vendors and live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.

So, grab your family and invite your friends. Enjoy the sights, sounds and fun of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland.

As Kings County Administrative Officer Edward Hill announced at this week's County Supervisors meeting, Hanford's 2021 downtown Winter Wonderland was a tremendous "success."

To reserve your spot on the ice at Winter Wonderland and purchase tickets visit: www.hanfordwinterwondrland.com

