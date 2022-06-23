The NBA season may have just ended, but basketball in Hanford is about to heat up.
The basketball courts at Lacey Park have undergone an upgrade and will celebrate a grand re-opening in the coming weeks.
“We’re just really happy because it’s for the community,” said Brad Albert, director of Hanford Parks and Recreation. “I think that the new cement courts will be nicer to play on, much easier to maintain, and they look beautiful.”
Construction on the project began about three months ago. The old asphalt courts were ripped up and replaced with cement, which Albert said will be easier and cheaper to maintain. In addition, the area has increased in size and now houses four courts, rather than just three.
New lights have also been installed for the court. Lacey Park, located at 112 Florinda St., is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The project cost $283,007, of which $177,600 came from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $105,407 from the Park Impact Fee Reserve Account.
While the courts are currently finished from a construction standpoint, the cement will require time to totally cure, Albert said. That process should be finished by the end of the month, at which point the Parks and Recreation department will host a grand re-opening, possibly with a three-on-three basketball tournament and other events. No date is set.
The courts also have lines painted on the cement that can be used for pickleball games, though players would need to bring their own nets.
The basketball courts at Lacey Park are very popular, Albert said, as they’re the only outside courts north of Route 198, which bisects the north and south parts of town.
Albert said that the department is working on getting a few more half courts placed around town.
While the desire for more basketball courts in the community exists, Albert said that one thing the community is really clamoring for from the department is more trails for walking and bicycling.
Class 1 trails are exclusively for bicyclists and pedestrians; motorized transports are banned. Hanford has no Class 1 trails, Albert said, adding that this is something he wants to fix.
The department recently secured a grant to fund an Active Transportation Plan, which will update the 2016 Pedestrian and Biking Plan. The department is participating in community outreach programs to see where best to build new trails and how to best serve the community in terms of active transportation. Once a plan is in place, the department can work toward securing funds.
“We’re trying not to put the horse before the cart, but we’ll find money for that trail,” he said.
A “dream project,” Albert said, would be to build a trail that runs the length of the People’s Ditch, which runs from north to south throughout the city.