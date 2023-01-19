Next time you’re in need of a good book to pass the time, you may not have to look any further than right outside your window.
The Hanford Public Library’s new mobile library will make it easier than ever to check out and return books.
“We want to bring the library to everyone in the community,” said library Manager Tanya Russell.
After nearly three years of work, the mobile library is almost ready to promote literacy and reading-based fun in the community. Nicknamed KMBL (“Kimble”), the Kings Mobile Library is the first mobile library unit in the history of the Kings County library system and it’s something the public has been asking for, Russell said.
“People are really excited about it,” she said.
The 26-foot vehicle will have room for about 3,000 books and DVDs for all ages, Russell said.
“It won’t just be for little kids. It’s for the whole community,” she said, adding that KMBL will offer some books in Spanish and large-print books for seniors. The mobile library is also ADA compliant.
The library was able to build KMBL thanks to a grant from the California State Library. The grant was secured in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent supply chain issues, KMBL’s launch was severely delayed.
“COVID threw a wrench into everything,” Russell said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Hanford Public Library, at which point the community is invited to tour the KMBL. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Friends of the Library.
Once in use, KMBL will tour the area, stopping in at community and senior centers, apartment complexes and communities without immediate access to a library branch, such as Stratford. Organizers of local events and functions can apply with the KC Library to have KMBL make an appearance at their function, Russell said.
“We want to reach everyone in the community,” she said.
In addition to serving as its own mobile arm of the library, Russell hopes that KMBL will also increase visibility for the library in general and remind the public of the services it offers, both mobile and otherwise.
The library’s visitor numbers are still down from pre-pandemic levels, Russell said, but she’s hoping that will begin to turn around once KMBL hits the streets in February.
The Hanford Public Library is located at 401 N. Douty St. in Hanford.