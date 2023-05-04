Approximately two weeks ago, a good Samaritan was driving down the road in Lemoore when the vehicle in front of him slowed and the passenger tossed a box out the window. Being a good citizen, the Samaritan was concerned about the litter-bug Lemooreon. When he pulled over to pick up the trash, he found the box was filled with four tiny kittens.

Though he was allergic to cats, he picked up the box and sought out help. The good Samaritan came into Karing for Kreatures' lobby asking our staff for assistance. My staff and I are always devastated to hear such terrible stories of abuse, so we agreed to take in the kittens. The kittens appeared healthy, were well fed, and about three weeks old.

For this reason, I suspect that the individual that abandoned them likely has the mother cat. We tested them for feline AIDS and leukemia, and we were pleased they were all negative! 

kitten 4
This kitten is one of four that were abandoned and are now available to adopt. 
kitten 1

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column usually runs every other Thursday.

