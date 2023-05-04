Approximately two weeks ago, a good Samaritan was driving down the road in Lemoore when the vehicle in front of him slowed and the passenger tossed a box out the window. Being a good citizen, the Samaritan was concerned about the litter-bug Lemooreon. When he pulled over to pick up the trash, he found the box was filled with four tiny kittens.
Though he was allergic to cats, he picked up the box and sought out help. The good Samaritan came into Karing for Kreatures' lobby asking our staff for assistance. My staff and I are always devastated to hear such terrible stories of abuse, so we agreed to take in the kittens. The kittens appeared healthy, were well fed, and about three weeks old.
For this reason, I suspect that the individual that abandoned them likely has the mother cat. We tested them for feline AIDS and leukemia, and we were pleased they were all negative!
Since that time, the two boys and two girls are thriving. They are eating and drinking well, playing, and have mastered the litter box. They will be spayed or neutered and receive their first respiratory vaccine. The little cuties are in need of their forever home very soon.
If you are considering bringing a cat into your home, there are a few things you should be aware of. Adoption is only the first step and it is the easy one. Picking out an adorable kitten and going to the pet store to purchase supplies and toys is fun and exciting. Parents and children alike are thrilled at the adventure and the new pet is a novelty, but there are things to consider before you make this commitment.
Before you adopt a kitten, some basic medical information may be of help. Due to the high number of unvaccinated cats in Kings County, serious respiratory illnesses are very common. For this reason, be selective when choosing your kitten. It is important to look for eye or nasal discharge. If you see “sleepy bugs” or “crusties” in the kitten’s eyes, it may have a serious respiratory infection. If you are able to afford medical care for these conditions, they are usually treatable, however, adopters should be aware of the medical costs you will likely incur.
Another important question is if the kitten or cat has been tested for feline AIDS and leukemia. These are uncurable, contagious diseases that require ongoing medical care and shorten a cat’s life expectancy. It is important that owners understand the financial and emotional commitment they are making. Adopting a special needs cat should be an informed decision. Sadly it is often an accidental discovery, after a well-meaning adopter finds out their new pet is suffering from a chronic illness.
Once you have adopted your new kitten, it should be taken to a veterinarian for a check up and vaccines. At the visit, the veterinarian can provide you with information on spaying/neutering. This is perhaps the most important aspect of owning a cat.
According to statistics from animalrescueprofessionals.org, an unspayed female can have up 180 kittens in her lifetime. For males, the statistic is even more staggering. One unneutered male can father up to 420,000 kittens in his lifetime!
Further, according to the ASPCA statistics, approximately 530,000 cats are euthanized in the US each year. As you can see, spaying/neutering is an urgent matter. If we all take responsibility for spaying/neutering, we can do our part to lower this shocking statistic.
Our foster kittens’ story shows both the best and worst in humanity. The devastating beginning from being tossed from a moving car, to a good Samaritan who stopped to assist them. Next, loving veterinary staff who donated their time to care for the helpless babies.
The four adorable kittens, three black and two gray, looking for their “fur-ever” homes. They are healthy, feline aids/leukemia negative, will be spayed/neutered soon and have their initial vaccines. Perhaps you can be the next chapter in their story.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.