Much like the animals it shelters, the Kings SPCA is looking for a forever home.
The Kings SPCA moved into the Hanford Mall in October 2021 after selling the rural property that it occupied on 16½ Avenue, with hopes of building a new facility in the city.
“We’re working with architects to get an idea of what it is, exactly, we want to build, and we’ll be asking for donations from companies and individuals to help us get the building we’re longing for to take care of our animals,” said operations manager Noemi Hernandez.
While the organization is glad to have found a temporary new home in the mall, it has acquired some unique challenges along with it.
Portions of the space required new plumbing be installed to allow for baths for the animals and for their kennels to be hosed down. A portion of the outside area has also required a small fence to allow the dogs some play time and the chance to go outside. Kennels and cat houses have been installed, as well.
The biggest challenge the SPCA has faced, though, is that with the limited room, the organization can’t take in as many animals as it once could. The organization is also limited to only being able to take in smaller breeds due to space constraints. This restricts the number of animals the shelter can help, and also limits the chances for adoption and the income that comes along with it.
“It’s been a lot of trial and error, when we moved in we realized it wasn’t going to be as easy as it seemed,” Hernandez said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were working from home, the demand for adoptable dogs peaked for the SPCA and other regional shelters. With things returning to normal, that interest has dropped off, taking the SPCA from multiple adoptions per week down to maybe one every other week.
Hernandez said another factor that has caused adoptions to dip is the that word hasn't gotten out to the community that the SPCA has made the move to the mall and many people may think the shelter simply disappeared.
The no-kill shelter is home to about half-a-dozen dogs, mostly Chihuahuas and terriers, and a handful of kittens. Some have been with the SPCA for months, which is an uncommonly long period of time, Hernandez said.
Hernandez said she’d like to see the SPCA have a permanent home in Kings County again before her tenure with the organization ends. There is no timeline in place for that to happen, but talks are underway and locations are being scouted, she said.
In the meantime, the SPCA is located at the mall, 1675 W. Lacey Blvd., Suite D5, and can be found online at www.kingsspca.org. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Monday.