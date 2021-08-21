As the Kings Players resume theatrical performances after a 17-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the organization continues to value the importance of volunteers. We run on volunteers and have no full- or part-time employees.
Our venue, located at the old Chinese school on the east edge of Hanford’s historical China Alley, has been the premiere location for community theater in Kings County since 1964. Well known as the Temple Theatre, the building is coming up on its 100-year centennial celebration in April 2022. With that said, the theatre continues to need lots of tender loving care.
The Kings Players board works closely together to ensure that our building is maintained and operated to host four to five productions a season. Our 10-person board and a handful of volunteers have done some extensive work during the down time provided by the shutdown. For example, we’ve upgraded the building’s electrical infrastructure to include emergency exits and exterior lighting. We also solved our accessibility issue with respect to the American Disabilities Act (ADA). In early 2020, we received an ADA risk assessment and were handed our marching orders. We were blessed to have received a generous grant from the Hanford Rotary Club to address our ADA issues. Our volunteers worked closely with local businesses J.R. Scott Construction and Robinson’s Interiors to make it all come together. For the first time since our opening some 50 years ago, we can now provide full access to those in wheelchairs. A great accomplishment as our board followed through with its commitment to provide everyone an opportunity to observe live community theater firsthand and center stage!
But we could not have achieved this goal without a core group of dedicated volunteers. The Temple Theatre has lots of moving parts, whether it be managing productions or providing ongoing maintenance of the building and grounds. We are always looking for willing volunteers to provide a helping hand.
Our grand reopening is Saturday, Aug. 28 with “Angel Street,” a classic Victorian thriller making its way to the Hanford stage. Directed by Hugh Munro Neely and Kim Spicer, the production is anticipated to highlight all the hard work by the Kings Players to re-engage locals in community theater after being sidelined for so long. A production the caliber of Angel Street requires some expertise to recreate the essence of a residence located in the Pimlico district of London in the 1880’s. A stage where the audience will be consumed by the set needed to complement the tone of the plot. That expertise comes from an art director, Amanda Braden and set builders Duffy Caskey, John Rabe, Micheal Barker, Ace Silveira and Joe Doty. Not to mention the costumes that are made for an era in the late 1800’s by Cynthia Maxwell, the theater’s esteemed costume maker for anytime or anyplace. New volunteer technician, Brenna Jared, along with veteran John Rabe control the lights and sound, with Joe Katz serving as the board member liaison. Local artist Annie Rubio designed the original artwork for the marquee, posters and program cover. Jeff Fritz, Music Director of the Kings Symphony Orchestra, composed original music for the production. All done by volunteers. Moving parts may perhaps be an understatement, but all our productions could not be successful without our talented and dedicated volunteers who put many hours of their time working in concert to provide our loyal patrons with quality entertainment.
Safety measures are also another consideration. Due to concerns surrounding the Delta variant from COVID-19, we will require everyone who enters the theatre to watch Angel Street to wear a mask. Our Kings Players board is committed to providing our patrons with a safe environment.
We hope to see you at "Angel Street" — or earlier if you want to join our cadre of volunteers. The play runs Aug. 28, 29, Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Tickets can be purchased by going to our website at www.kingsplayers.org or call 559-584-7241.
Break a leg!
