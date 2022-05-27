The Kings County Marine League did 'a special flag duty,' said Lemoore SDA Church Pastor Jose Alarcon after he was handed a 6x10 flag by a representative of the League.
“We couldn’t stand the sight of that 50-foot flag pole standing there all bare,” said League Commander Glenn Hatfield of Lemoore. “We were happy to donate the flag as we gear up for our biggest project of the year, putting up and taking care of the 1,000+ flags in Armona Cemetery for Memorial Day’s Avenue of Flags.”
Hatfield also used the donation as thanks for the cooperation between the Lemoore church and the Marine League.
“They asked us to do the flag honors (posting) last Veteran’s Day," the Marine noted. “We were honored to do one of our honored duties in helping people celebrate our nation’s flags.”
Hatfield went on to explain that the League travels “around the county – mostly Hanford and Lemoore – looking for bare poles on businesses and private yards and places where a personal flag has deteriorated and needs to be replaced.”
"Several of our members use their own car, stop and give a new flag to someone. They tell me there’s a real joy when people put the new flag up right then," he said.
Pastor Alarcon commended a Church member, Ken Creamer, a Navy veteran, for flag duty. Several members clapped as the giant flag played in the spring breeze.
Although Armona’s Memorial Day event is the most popular of the year’s services, it is not only one the members do, Hatfield noted.
“We use donations to the league to buy new flags ... equipment and other League needs — everything benefits the community. We collect and dispose of worn and tattered flags deposited in repurposed mailboxes in Hanford and Lemoore."