Kings Fair returns this week with revamped entertainment lineup

The Kings Fair returns this week with a refreshed slate of entertainment and new attractions.
The Fair has partnered with Classic Amusements to bring a new midway experience to this year’s event.
“Classic Amusement always strives to provide a good time for all and we’re so excited to see what else they bring us this year,” Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo said in a release.
Visitors can look forward to new rides like the Sizzler, the Cliff Hanger, the Dizzy Dragons and more.
In addition, new shows and entertainers will take to the stage at the Fair including the excitement provided by Wildlife Wendy and her fine, feathered friends.
“I’m looking forward to it. I noticed there will be a lot of performers I’ve worked with before and it looks like they have a really good lineup of performers this year,” said “Wildlife” Wendy Horton.
Wildlife Wendy’s exotic birds will perform multiple times a day throughout the weekend. The show has been featured on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Howie Mandel” and Nickelodeon’s “Unleashed” among other talk shows.
Horton’s parrots, macaws and cockatoos perform stunts like playing basketball, riding scooters and even do a patriotic number.
“Kids love it and I’m so grateful for that. I hear from people after the shows who say, ‘I didn’t know birds could do that,’ or compliment how smart they are,” Horton said.
Horton has been performing with her birds and other animals since 1995 and said that she thinks her birds are about as smart as a human toddler.
“They’re very inquisitive. I really believe that my birds like doing what they do because it’s mental stimulation. It’s a challenge. They like learning things and figuring things out,” she said. “It’s better than sitting in a cage all day.”
In line with the entertaining and informative shows like Horton’s, the Fair will also feature JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show, Super Science Company, Shark Encounters and Bugology, among others.
On the other side of the entertainment spectrum, The Budweiser stage will be the place to be for live music. The Josh Day Band will perform Thursday night. Tribute band Journey Revisited will pay the timeless classics of Journey, the ‘70s and ‘80s power pop band formerly fronted by Lemoore native Steve Perry Friday evening. Banda music will perform Sunday evening.
Fairgoers will also be able to enjoy two full nights of dirt track racing on the Kings Speedway, livestock competitions and other attractions.