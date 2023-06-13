 Skip to main content
Kings Fair returns this week with revamped entertainment lineup

The Kings Fair returns this week with a refreshed slate of entertainment and new attractions.

The Fair has partnered with Classic Amusements to bring a new midway experience to this year’s event.

“Classic Amusement always strives to provide a good time for all and we’re so excited to see what else they bring us this year,” Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo said in a release.

Silver Starlets 2 (1).jpg

The Silver Starlets will perform at the Kings Fair this weekend. 

Journey Revisited, a Journey tribute band, will perform at the Kings Fair Friday. 

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

