The Kings County Historical Society has had a thriving season of History Talks and various facility improvement projects at the Old Grangeville Church and Social Hall this year, according to a release from the club.
President Bruce Bentley said he is pleased with the community’s enthusiastic response to the society’s programs in 2022-2023.
“The Historical Society has experienced a resurgence in commitment and participation from the community. We look forward to an exciting season of reconnecting with more of Kings County’s rich and diverse history,” Bentley said.