The Kings County Historical Society will host the next installment of its Valley History Talks series at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Guest speaker Eileen Apperson is a fifth-generation Californian, with many members of her family settling in what is now Kings County in the 1870s. Inspired by a wealth of stories, Eileen pursued creative writing degrees, earning an MA in creative nonfiction and an MFA in poetry of CSU Fresno. She published “Pattern of the Land: The Search for Home in an Altered Landscape” in 2012. She is currently working on a book about her great-great-grandmother’s Civil War letters. She has been teaching at Reedley College for more than 20 years.
The optional dinner, which is $15, will begin at 6 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m. It is recommended to RSVP by emailing kchs.hanford@gmail.com.