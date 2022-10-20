The Kings County Historical Society is pleased to introduce its new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 term. Charged with upholding the Society’s mission to promote, protect and preserve artifacts and knowledge related to Kings County History, the new officers include Bruce Bentley, President; David DeSilva, Vice-President; and Monique DeRuiter, Secretary. Haley Waddell will continue serving as Treasurer. Andrew Rickman is the Youth Liaison.
Bruce Bentley is passionate about preservation and restoration of sites with historical significance throughout Kings County, including the Old Grangeville Church. A local general contractor for Bentley Design and Remodeling, Bruce brings robust experience and inspiring vision to his new role as President of the Board of KCHS.
In his words, Bruce states, “I lived near the Armona-Kerman railroad and Mussel Slough monument near Grangeville for years, unaware of their historical significance and am now motivated to learn and share Kings County’s rich heritage with newer generations.”
Honoring his mother's — Martha Bentley — memory and renown as a local historian, Bruce and his wife, Lori, are preserving not only family history but also Kings County’s remarkable past for their grandchildren and future generations.
David DeSilva is honored to serve as Vice-President for KCHS. Retired from his faculty position at College of the Sequoias, DeSilva devotes time serving on various advisory committees and boards.
Intrigued with local history, DeSilva looks forward to promoting KCHS’s mission of connecting its citizens with their county's past. He has several exciting programs planned for the coming year. DeSilva also hopes to increase the Society’s membership, which is open to Kings County residents.
Currently an educational consultant, Monique DeRuiter is enjoying her new role as Secretary for KCHS. Her more than 25 years in business and educational services have equipped DeRuiter to promote the Society’s commitment to preserving local history for future generations to enjoy. Raised locally on the family ranch, DeRuiter looks forward to connecting with the great citizens of Kings County and sharing her love of history.
A gifted craft-maker and long-time employee of Westlake Farms, Haley Waddell brings superb organizational skills to support KCHS as Treasurer. A history project in seventh grade sparked Haley’s life-long interest in genealogies. Conversations with her grandparents revealed indelible family stories. Haley is eager to assist KCHS in preserving Kings County’s history.
As Youth Liaison, Andrew Rickman has proven himself a devoted discoverer and promoter of all things historical in Kings County. Rickman produces videos that capture local history told from the viewpoint of those who experienced and witnessed it.
His videos have earned Rickman recognition as a gifted and sensitive interviewer. Active in several high school service organizations, Andrew brings the energy and enthusiasm of youth to KCHS.
The current Board of KCHS expressed sincerest thanks to the outgoing officers who kept the Society vibrant through the recent pandemic. Those officers included Cathy Iseman, Past President; Tony Tesoriere, Past Vice-President; and Linda Tucker, Past Secretary. The board appreciates their service.
Looking ahead, the Kings County Historical Society invites the public to join them for the first program of the year. On Monday, Oct. 24, Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson will present a riveting account of the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.
While admission is free, donations are appreciated. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Robinson’s program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Old Grangeville Church. The church is at 14060 Hackett Street in the community of Grangeville, west of Hanford. Parking is available in front of the church. Additional parking is available off School Street just west and south of Pioneer School.
Come and enjoy light refreshments and a chance to meet the new KCHS Board prior to the presentation. They are eager to meet community members and to hear new stories of Kings County’s past.
Patricia Briney is a member of the Kings County Historical Society.