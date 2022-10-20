KCHS Officers 9 22.jpg

The Kings County Historical Society inducted its new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 term.

 Contributed

The Kings County Historical Society is pleased to introduce its new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 term. Charged with upholding the Society’s mission to promote, protect and preserve artifacts and knowledge related to Kings County History, the new officers include Bruce Bentley, President; David DeSilva, Vice-President; and Monique DeRuiter, Secretary. Haley Waddell will continue serving as Treasurer. Andrew Rickman is the Youth Liaison. 

Bruce Bentley is passionate about preservation and restoration of sites with historical significance throughout Kings County, including the Old Grangeville Church. A local general contractor for Bentley Design and Remodeling, Bruce brings robust experience and inspiring vision to his new role as President of the Board of KCHS.

In his words, Bruce states, “I lived near the Armona-Kerman railroad and Mussel Slough monument near Grangeville for years, unaware of their historical significance and am now motivated to learn and share Kings County’s rich heritage with newer generations.”

 Patricia Briney is a member of the Kings County Historical Society.

