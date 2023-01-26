KCHS 1

An eager crowd of over 30 members and guests at the Kings County Historical Society general meeting warmly greeted Arianne Wing and Steve Banister on Monday evening, Jan. 24, at the Old Grangeville Church. Ms. Wing presented a fascinating account of her ancestors’ journeys from China to California, and how their experiences shaped future family enterprises.

Following the talk, and in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year, the crowd adjourned to the nearby Hall to enjoy steeped tea, fresh Cuties and crunchy fortune cookies. After Ms. Wing’s presentation, she was available to autograph copies of her most recent book, "Disturbing the Dust."

The Historical Society, in cooperation with the China Alley Preservation Society, hosted the talk by Ms. Wing and Mr. Bannister. The presentation unfolded the Wing family’s sojourn to Hanford, and how their history and vision was pivotal to the success of the famous Imperial Dynasty, the family-focused Chinese Pagoda and prior to that a noodle house lovingly called Mee Jan Low, “Beautiful and Precious Restaurant.”

 Patricia Briney is a member of the Kings County Historical Society.

