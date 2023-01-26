An eager crowd of over 30 members and guests at the Kings County Historical Society general meeting warmly greeted Arianne Wing and Steve Banister on Monday evening, Jan. 24, at the Old Grangeville Church. Ms. Wing presented a fascinating account of her ancestors’ journeys from China to California, and how their experiences shaped future family enterprises.
Following the talk, and in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year, the crowd adjourned to the nearby Hall to enjoy steeped tea, fresh Cuties and crunchy fortune cookies. After Ms. Wing’s presentation, she was available to autograph copies of her most recent book, "Disturbing the Dust."
The Historical Society, in cooperation with the China Alley Preservation Society, hosted the talk by Ms. Wing and Mr. Bannister. The presentation unfolded the Wing family’s sojourn to Hanford, and how their history and vision was pivotal to the success of the famous Imperial Dynasty, the family-focused Chinese Pagoda and prior to that a noodle house lovingly called Mee Jan Low, “Beautiful and Precious Restaurant.”
Both Wing’s personal journey of discovery, linked with her experiences working in the family business and her efforts to learn more of her heritage, culminated in her third book titled, "Disturbing the Dust." It offers personal glimpses behind the scenes of creating a family-owned restaurant in the heart of Hanford’s historic China Alley.
Describing both “roots and branches,” Ms. Wing acknowledges the arc of past, present and future. Her book includes old family photos and recipes, accounts of the visionary work of family members to preserve China Alley and its historic buildings, and the hopes for even greater restoration projects in China Alley.
During the presentation to the Historical Society, Mr. Banister displayed photos of various China Alley buildings. Included were the L.T. Sue Herb Company, the facades of the Imperial Dynasty, and views of the Taoist Temple and Museum, before and after its devastating arson fire.
A question and answer session followed the presentation. Guests recounted various memories of dinners at the Dynasty, as well as sightings of famous visitors who frequented the restaurant. The KCHS board members expressed their appreciation for Wing and Bannister making the general meeting a success.