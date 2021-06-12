In life and business, we are all guilty of doing things without asking why. Why is this important? Why will this help? Why am I passionate about it? Why will it help me or someone else? But without knowing why, how can you set measurable goals to monitor progress and the outcome of efforts?
It is easy to justify efforts by categorizing them as likes or things that make one feel good. It is also easy to look back on activities and ask what was going through my head at the time? Think 1980s hairstyles. So imagine how much better the outcome would be if, instead of jumping into a situation with both feet, you pushed pause to understand why you about to embark on a journey. Is the effort going to make it easier to sell your product? Is it going to help complete a project better or faster? Is it going to create more time to spend with your family or improve some area of your life? Once you have a why, ask yourself if it is a good one.
Understanding why will improve the how. With a clear picture of the value, creating a plan to achieve an outcome is clearer and simpler. Even more important, it will keep you focused and help to eliminate changes of direction and focus along the way. With the why and how understood, measurable goals can be set and progress measured. Put all three components together and you have a recipe for success, no matter the situation.
And here's the best part: If you know why you're doing something, you can adjust the how when life throws you a curveball. If you know why and lose your biggest client or the world is hit by another pandemic, you take a beat, adjust the how, and are still on course to meet your goals.
