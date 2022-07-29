Longtime Kings Art Center Executive Director Bruce Kane is stepping down from the position in August and will join the staff of the Visalia Rescue Mission.

“Bruce has been truly exceptional [in] almost seven years leading the Kings Art Center. He will be sorely missed, but we certainly wish him well in his new and challenging position,” board member Dean Osterling wrote via Facebook.

Art center board members conducted interviews for the position Friday, Kane said.

