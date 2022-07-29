Longtime Kings Art Center Executive Director Bruce Kane is stepping down from the position in August and will join the staff of the Visalia Rescue Mission.
“Bruce has been truly exceptional [in] almost seven years leading the Kings Art Center. He will be sorely missed, but we certainly wish him well in his new and challenging position,” board member Dean Osterling wrote via Facebook.
Art center board members conducted interviews for the position Friday, Kane said.
In addition to being an art enthusiast, Kane, a Hanford native, was drawn to work at the art center as a way to enhance the cultural identity of the community.
“Without fine art in a community, a community’s cultural identity suffers. And when a community doesn’t have a cultural identity, the culture can become fractured,” he said.
His mother also worked with the art center, honing her watercolor skills while Kane was young, which added a bit of nostalgia to the institution for him.
Kane cites the expansion of art center youth programs as something he’s most happy with being a part of during his seven-year tenure.
“The growth we’ve seen there has been significant,” he said. “The addition of a pre-school program to what we originally offered to grade-school children is a powerful expansion on our influence in the community.”
The improvement and expansions of children’s programs is an important issue for Kane.
“Working with kids and watching kids finding themselves through art has proved to be very meaningful to me,” he said.
Kane said that a particular high point of the past years with KAC was helping a young artist to be recognized nationally through the annual Congressional Art Competition.
“It was great to watch that high school artist move from thinking she was just a little high school painter kid to seeing that someone in the highest levels of this nation’s decision makers thought her art was worth hanging in the hallowed halls of the Capitol building,” he said.
That young artist has gone on to become an art teacher herself, Kane said.
“People with creative spirits don’t always find their space during their high school and junior high school years,” he said. “So having a place that’s their place where they can meet people with the same values and inclinations and that same creative spirit they have, that’s more meaningful than we’ll probably ever know. “
He also cited improvements to the facility as being a high point in his work with the center.
“We’re better able to serve people who come to visit us in a safe way,” he said.
One area this is evident is in the center's courtyard, where work was going on Thursday afternoon. Funds are being raised for covers for the courtyard as well as further enhancing the landscaping.
The courtyard has received other beautification and maintenance upgrades and has since been used as a community meeting spot, not just for KAC functions and openings, but for events hosted by other community organizations.
Kane said that he feels the center is in good hands going forward and that he’s sought to enhance the stability of the organization.
“I have a business brain, so I’m pleased with the internal working side and the operations of the organization and the stability that brings,” he said. “The ability to forecast our financial future and to safeguard the funds of our organization creates a much longer future for the organization to continue doing its work here.”
Kane's last day with the center is Aug. 12, after which he will join the staff of the Visalia Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that seeks to help homeless and economically disadvantaged people in the Central Valley.