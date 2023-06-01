The community gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the graduation of more than 300 Hanford High School students — including one brave student who received a standing ovation.

Cancer survivor Emily Carpenter received a warm reception when invited to the podium for a speech during the ceremony.

“No matter what life throws at us, we will keep moving forward one day at a time” Carpenter told her fellow Bullpups on the verge of adulthood. “This next chapter will present its own challenges and difficulties but we all own the tools to overcome these struggles.”

