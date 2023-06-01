The community gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the graduation of more than 300 Hanford High School students — including one brave student who received a standing ovation.
Cancer survivor Emily Carpenter received a warm reception when invited to the podium for a speech during the ceremony.
“No matter what life throws at us, we will keep moving forward one day at a time” Carpenter told her fellow Bullpups on the verge of adulthood. “This next chapter will present its own challenges and difficulties but we all own the tools to overcome these struggles.”
Carpenter said that for half of her life, she has dealt with cancer “in some way, shape or form,” whether that be hospital stays, routine treatments or simply dealing with the anxiety of a possible remission.
“These thoughts have attempted to intrude on my everyday life, but I have learned how to focus on what I can control and let go of what I cannot,” she said before a long pause, noticeably emotional. The audience once again cheered Carpenter on while she collected her thoughts.
Carpenter has been active throughout high school, playing for the varsity water polo and soccer teams as well as participating in Future Farmers of America.
She was introduced by Principal Dr. Eric Evans, who said her high school career has been a testament to perseverance and hard work.
Around the Neighborhood Bowl, families cheered on their graduates, held up signs and some even held up cardboard cutouts of their graduating family members.
The excitement was felt when this year’s valedictorian, Sarah Tamayo, was announced.
“We love you, Sarah,” someone in the bleachers shouted. “We all love you!”
Tamayo urged her fellow graduates to hang on to the memory of at least one high school achievement.
“Your achievements are not identical to the person’s sitting next to you,” she said, adding that some may have gotten perfect scores, awards, or made life-long friendships. “We have succeeded in a million different ways during our time here.”
Perhaps the true touchstone of all Hanford graduating classes — Tamayo’s speech was momentarily drowned out by the sound of an air whistle from a train passing through town.
She ended, however, by reminding her peers that they should be proud of their time as Bullpups, reiterating that their parents and teachers were invariably proud, as well.