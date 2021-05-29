It has been awhile since I have been so excited about Team KCFB. The staff has grown to accommodate a third full-time employee. Our Director of Government and Member Relations continues to surpass expectations.
The Board of Directors seems to have found new passion for the organization. Our members have more positive input about our work, and the community seems to be more interested in what we do than ever before. I cannot identify the point when the pendulum began to swing in this direction, and I can't speculate how far it will swing. However, I can share my excitement for the shift and tell you why I think it is happening.
All good things in life start with leadership, from improving your personal life to a more effective Farm Bureau. Someone or, more likely, a group of people set a course to achieve a goal and put in the work to stay that course. At KCFB, that leadership has come from our officers and Board of Directors.
Is there always a set of written goals and dedicated steps to achieve said goals? No. What always does exist is the desire to improve our industry and a willingness to try new things. I was once told "there is a lot of value in just showing up," and that is what KCFB does every day. The team shows up ready to work, tries new things when necessary, and always strives to enhance, preserve and protect agriculture. KCFB’s desire to improve is commendable and the key to success.
Agriculture is a complex industry. The work is hard, the days are long, and the pay isn't always good. The people who depend on our product three times a day, 365 days a year, seem to have targeted producers instead of appreciating the bounty they create. It is too easy to feel defeated while facing these factors, but working hard and pivoting where necessary will allow you the opportunity to feel excited about your organization just as much as I do about KCFB’s direction. Despite the challenging year on the horizon, good things are in our future. We have to look for them and be ready to seize the new opportunity.
