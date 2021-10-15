Despite the uncertainty circulating throughout various news outlets, there seems to be a hint of optimism in the air in Kings County. Maybe it's the cooler weather or the fact that harvest is nearly complete for many growers. Perhaps it's the fact that school is back in session and kids seem to be adapting to new protocols, or maybe people have just reached a level of comfort with the current situation in California. Whatever the case, good things are on the horizon.
Earlier this month, Kings County Farm Bureau hosted our annual Harvest Classic Golf Tournament. We had more sponsors and players than ever before, and had a great time despite the high winds. The next day was KCFB's annual fall meeting of the board of directors. Usually, nothing from a board meeting would be worth writing about in this column, but the sense of excitement for the months ahead sparked the idea.
We aren't ready to make any official announcements, but we can say big things are on the horizon in the first quarter of 2022. We hope that sets us on a course to implement new ideas we've been planning for years now.
It seems that we will spend more time in the community, getting to know people in and out of agriculture. We will cultivate new relationships and work to make Kings County a more favorable place to work and live. We won't get back to normal, but will instead create a new normal that is more meaningful and more productive.
If we stay positive and keep working, we will become better on the other side of any challenge we face. Let's all make a plan for 2022 and make the most out of the opportunities for success we meet along the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.