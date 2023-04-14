Imagine Art Center will celebrate the grand opening of its new location and rebranding with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony performed by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The new Center is located at 63 South Main Street, Porterville.

Business hours are 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with rentals and special events available during closed and open hours. For quick information go to their updated website: imagineartcenter.org.

Members of the media, our community, and supporters are invited to the Ribbon Cutting Celebration. Light refreshments and appetizers will be served. An opportunity drawing and art activity will be available.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you