If you don’t have a fall or winter garden, prepare for spring planting.

Tasks:

  • Repair damaged spots in cool‐season lawns such as tall fescue by scratching the surface with a rake, seeding, and covering with mulch. Keep moist until the new grass seedlings are well established. Warm‐season lawns like Bermuda grass will soon be entering their dormant season, so bare patches should be covered with mulch to discourage winter weeds.
  • Use spent vegetable plants and summer annuals to start a compost pile.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

