Admit it, you’ve never stopped to wonder how the United States gained the Pacific island of Guam, have you? There’s no reason to. It doesn’t come up at dinner party conversations. And they certainly didn’t teach it in school.

Guam wasn’t seized in some great battle or handed over through delicate diplomatic negotiations. The reason we acquired it was simple: Bureaucratic bungling. A classic failure to communicate. Here’s how it went down.

Barely 210 square miles, tiny Guam is in the western Pacific. There is nothing special about the island. It was merely a handy spot for ships to stop on their way to distant destinations such as China.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

