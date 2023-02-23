February is Pet Dental Health Awareness Month, so what should you do to protect your pet’s pearly whites?

Dental hygiene is more that just white teeth and fresh breath. Many owners do not realize that dental disease (or periodontal disease) can have serious health consequences, such as kidney disease and heart disease. This is caused by bacteria gaining access to the bloodstream through the infection at the tooth root. There are important steps you can take to protect your pet and protect it’s smile.

Many owners ask if they should brush their pet’s teeth. Just like us as humans, brushing a dog or cat’s teeth can be very beneficial. Though dogs and cats do not frequently get cavities, brushing can prevent plaque buildup. If plaque is allowed to build up, it turns into tartar (hardened plaque) and a dental cleaning will be needed.

