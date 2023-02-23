February is Pet Dental Health Awareness Month, so what should you do to protect your pet’s pearly whites?
Dental hygiene is more that just white teeth and fresh breath. Many owners do not realize that dental disease (or periodontal disease) can have serious health consequences, such as kidney disease and heart disease. This is caused by bacteria gaining access to the bloodstream through the infection at the tooth root. There are important steps you can take to protect your pet and protect it’s smile.
Many owners ask if they should brush their pet’s teeth. Just like us as humans, brushing a dog or cat’s teeth can be very beneficial. Though dogs and cats do not frequently get cavities, brushing can prevent plaque buildup. If plaque is allowed to build up, it turns into tartar (hardened plaque) and a dental cleaning will be needed.
If you are going to brush or clean your pet’s teeth at home, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, never use human toothpaste. Human toothpastes often contain fluoride which can be toxic if swallowed. Another common toxic ingredient is an artificial sweetener such as Xylitol. Finally, human toothpastes commonly contain baking soda which is not toxic, but can upset your pet’s stomach if swallowed. For this reason, you should choose a commercially prepared pet toothpaste and avoid homemade or human products. Animal toothpastes come in pet friendly flavors such as beef, chicken, or fish. To make sure your toothpaste is reputable, you can check the Veterinary Oral Health Council’s website at, www.vohc.org. They have a list of approved dental pet products.
Next, select your brush. Just like with toothpastes, there are toothbrushes designed specifically for pets. An extra soft bristle child’s brush can be used if a pet toothbrush cannot be located. Another choice for a toy breed dog is an infant toothbrush that slips over your finger, but be careful because a pet could accidentally swallow it if it comes off your finger. Also, placing your finger in your dog’s mouth puts your finger at risk of being bit. For this reason, I suggest a regular toothbrush if owners want to brush their pet’s teeth.
Once your paste and brush have been selected, you simply put a small amount of paste on the brush and gently brush where the teeth meet the gum line. To brush the outside of the teeth, you will not even need to open your pet’s mouth, simply pull up the gums and brush the uppers and lowers on each side in a circular motion. Some pets will allow owners to open their mouth to brush the inside gumline too, but many will not. If possible, brushing daily will greatly reduce the accumulation of plaque and reduce your pet’s risk of dental disease.
Brushing must be trained when a puppy is young, since most dogs will not tolerate the introduction of brushing in adulthood. If you have an older dog and brushing is not an option, there are still things you can do. There are dental treats such as Greenies, chew toys that have rubber bristles similar to a toothbrush, and dental chews that all reduce plaque on the surface of your dog’s teeth. For feline friends, there are dental wipes and treats to help keep your cat’s teeth clean.
Despite the best dental hygiene at home, most pets should have a veterinary dental cleaning by age of four and some dogs such as pugs or bulldogs need them much sooner due to serious misalignment of teeth.
When your pet has a dental cleaning at a veterinary hospital, your pet will be placed under general anesthesia. The veterinarian will look for any retained deciduous (baby teeth). They will be removed, as will any teeth that are decayed, broken, or loose. Make sure your veterinarian uses dental X-rays to evaluate for the complete removal of roots on any teeth being extracted. Next, the teeth are scaled with the same dental tools your dentist uses on your teeth. This removes the tartar from the teeth. Finally, the teeth are polished, just like at your dental cleaning.
If you have questions about your pet’s dental health, ask your veterinarian to examine it’s smile at your next visit. Though pets will not open up and say “ahhhhh,” the doctor can get a general idea of the level of dental disease present with a quick look. You will then be provided a treatment plan outlining the recommended care and cost of a dental cleaning.
Your pet’s oral health is an important aspect of its overall wellbeing. Untreated dental disease can lead to many serious health problems. So, if you notice your pet has bad breath, see your veterinarian right away. There are treatments that can help and remember, the dental health is much more than fresh breath and a pearly white smile.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.