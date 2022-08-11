In my last column, “Dental health is more than just bad breath,” I covered things you can do at home to protect your pet’s smile. To follow up, I will cover veterinary dental cleanings so pet owners have a more thorough understanding of their pet’s dental health needs from puppy to senior.

Your pet should have its first dental exam at one year of age. The veterinarian will look for retained deciduous (baby) teeth which can cause dental issues as your pet ages. When baby teeth do not fall out, it causes overcrowding since baby teeth and adult teeth remain in the mouth together. This overcrowding can even result in a second row of teeth, appearing sort of like a shark’s mouth. The extra teeth are notorious for impaction of food and debris and give a perfect place for tartar and plaque to build up. If your puppy has retained baby teeth, a grade 1 dental cleaning will likely be recommended.

If your pet was a grade 1, you may notice some discoloration of your pet’s teeth at the gum line. This means that your pet has gingivitis (inflammation of the gums) and there is plaque and tartar that needs to be removed. Your pet will not need extractions, except for any retained baby teeth. This cleaning will be similar to a cleaning you receive at the dentist. Recovery is very simple in a grade 1. Soft food is recommended for a few days and medications may or may not be needed. Once any retained baby teeth are removed, your pet should only need at home dental care for about two years, unless an unexpected infection or tooth injury occurs.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

