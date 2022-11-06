I’d like to begin by congratulating Jr.’s Powder Coating for winning the Skeleton Soiree! I was honored to present owner Johnathan “Jr” Zelenka the $500 prize, at Bird Street Brewery’s Greater King’s Chamber mixer on Oct. 25, 2022.
It was a pleasure to meet Jr’s family, since previously I’ve only met his dogs Pretzel and Stella.
He was joined by his wife Rochelle, son Aiden, and daughter Rylee. Jr plans to use his $500 prize money to continue his work repairing the benches at the little league park where his children play baseball. It was so nice to see the winner paying it forward, by helping with another community need. Metamorphosis Salon placed second with an elaborate fortune teller scene, KC Tattoo took third with a window display including a pond where La Llorona, the Hispanic-American mythical vengeful ghost roams mourning her children.
Other honorable mentions include Lemoore Hardware’s skeleton BBQ picnic, and Plain Insane Graphic’s little shop of horrors man eating plant. Dr. Garcia of Family Eye Care said, “in addition to being fun for the community, it is a good team building activity for staff.” I hope everyone had a chance to see all the skeletons on display and I hope to continue this tradition next year.
I’d also like to congratulate Andrea Rodriguez and her dog, Diego, who dressed as the Pope, for winning our Halloween pet photo contest. Props also go out to Carrisa Edward and her guinea pigs, Gru and Minion who took second in their Avengers costumes, and Sandra Galletti’s dog Ivy who dressed as a US Postal worker took third. This contest is a highlight for our staff, bringing daily laughs, as each photo arrives via our KK Vet app.
With Halloween behind us, we are looking forward to family gatherings at Thanksgiving. As the holiday season approaches, we need to be mindful of hazards to our pets. The most common medical issues that arise at Thanksgiving are pancreatitis from eating human foods and GI obstructions from eating bones. If you would like your pets to share in your Thanksgiving meal, please look for turkey-flavored canned dog foods. This is a safe alternative to human foods containing spices such as onion and garlic which are toxic to pets. Also, never allow your dog to eat bones. Though many old timers boast that their dogs have always eaten bones, it is a very common emergency in veterinary medicine. You may be fortunate to have bones pass without issue, but you may be the one visiting my office or worse yet an ER in the middle of the night on your holiday weekend. Please play it safe and refrain from giving your pet’s bones.
In addition to the savory foods served at Thanksgiving, Christmas brings the additional risk of tensile and candy. Christmas tinsel and icicles are commonly inappropriate snacks for cats. The shiny object suspended from a tree is a temptation that many cats simply cannot resist. If you have a curious cat in your home, avoiding these dangerous items can save you and your cat from a costly emergency.
Candy is another holiday tradition that we love but is often dangerous to pets. Be sure to keep hard candy and chocolate out of the reach of pets. Chocolate can be very dangerous with high quality dark chocolates posing the biggest threat. Many hard candies and gums have artificial sweeteners that are toxic.
With a little planning, your family and your pet can have a happy holiday season. May your Christmas be merry and bright. Now onto float building! I hope to see you all at the Lemoore Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.