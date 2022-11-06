I’d like to begin by congratulating Jr.’s Powder Coating for winning the Skeleton Soiree! I was honored to present owner Johnathan “Jr” Zelenka the $500 prize, at Bird Street Brewery’s Greater King’s Chamber mixer on Oct. 25, 2022.

It was a pleasure to meet Jr’s family, since previously I’ve only met his dogs Pretzel and Stella.

He was joined by his wife Rochelle, son Aiden, and daughter Rylee. Jr plans to use his $500 prize money to continue his work repairing the benches at the little league park where his children play baseball. It was so nice to see the winner paying it forward, by helping with another community need. Metamorphosis Salon placed second with an elaborate fortune teller scene, KC Tattoo took third with a window display including a pond where La Llorona, the Hispanic-American mythical vengeful ghost roams mourning her children.

