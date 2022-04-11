Nanette Villarreal, who is celebrating eighteen years with Kings United Way,and I recently chatted about the organization and what they do for our community.
First known as the Hanford Aid Society and then the King's Aid Society, Kings United Way has been a fixture in our community since 1966. The offices are now located at 125 W. 7th St. Hanford.
“Originally an organization that ran work placement campaigns and raised money exclusively for charities, Kings United Way has grown exponentially since its founding decade. We do a lot of other things now that we’ve added some things to our portfolio.” Villarreal said. “I think of our organization as one with four buckets. First,we have what we call the capacity building support bucket. This is where we build support for non-profits and help leaders attain money and resources, providing training as well.
The next bucket is the Regional Homeless Management information system. This is a database where all homeless service providers enter client level data. All the information about our homeless population is entered into the database which is managed here in this office. To receive HUD funding you have to participate in this RHM database. The third Bucket is our newest program, the Kings County Referral Exchange. This is a bi-directional referral platform. When I started in non-profits in the 80s, I had to hand write referrals for clients. This platform directly sends the client information to the resources rather than having a longer wait due to the paper format.”
Villarreal continued, “The last bucket is the 211 information program. Searching 211kingscounty.org, dialing 211 or texting 898211 directs you to the resources and services that can fit your needs. There is a monthly food calendar available through this service. Our service is Bilingual for Spanish and English full time and has access to over 150 languages through the call center.”
The cooperative events or programs KUW works in tandem with community members that Villarreal highlighted were as follows:
- Annual Turkey Trot
- Serve day with local churches
- Shut-in senior care packages
- Survival-based supply collections for the homeless
Villarreal explained, “We try to anticipate the actual needs of the homeless community members rather than what we think they might need, so our team focuses on survival-based resources. Sleeping bags, warm socks and insect repellent, the things that will help to prevent illness or injury. We are in partnership with private citizens who actually go out to the encampments and distribute the supplies and help us address the real needs.”
Kings County Action Organization
I caught up with KCAO executive director Jeff Garner and community development manager Sazino Perico this week over the phone. We spoke about the mission of Kings Community Action Organization and what this organization has done for the community since 1965.
Garner stated, “We are a team. We work as a team internally and with our community members to make this community a better place to live.” Garner continued, “We seek and provide services and programs to help establish and maintain self sufficiency to improve economic standing for clients.”
“The resiliency of this agency, its staff, volunteers and board members through the COVID-19 pandemic is something I want to highlight. Of our 245 team members each brought their best to pull through. No matter how tall the mountain we climb it to help our community,” Garner proudly shared.
Perico has been with the agency for ten years. “I started as a volunteer. I worked with youth and adults helping with the Tax program VITA, and now I am in this position. I work with our social media and community outreach. I love that I can see people In my community grow and gain that self-sufficiency. I celebrate their successes.”
“I love helping the community I grew up in. There’s a connection to all of us with KCAO. If you don’t need resources or services you can still connect to us as a provider or volunteer,” said Garner of his time in Kings Community Action Organization.
Some Programs available through KCAO:
- Headstart
- Food assistance
- 24 Hour Crisis Hotline 1-877-727-3225
- Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
As our conversation ended Garner said, “We try to meet families where they are at with the goal to real self-sufficiency and help them every step of the way, be that a long or short journey.”
If you need assistance in Kings County, you can reach out to KCAO or Kings United Way and rest assured help will be there.