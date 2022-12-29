A urinary blockage in a male cat is a painful and life-threatening condition that often comes on very suddenly. This very common condition progresses rapidly from onset to a critical emergency. For this reason, it is important that male cat owners know the symptoms so they know what to watch for.
First, it will be helpful to understand the basics of what occurs with a urinary blockage. Male cats have very narrow urethras (the tube that carries the urine from the bladder through the penis). Due to the narrow passage, it takes very little to interfere with the flow of urine. When a blockage occurs, the urethra gets plugged with crystals, stones, mucus, or a combination of the three.
In early stages, cat owners may notice their pet going in and out of the litter box with great frequency. As the problem begins to develop, the cat begins feeling discomfort. This often results in refusing to eat. Abnormal vocalizations are sometimes observed, such as crying or howling. Cats with urinary issues may overgroom their genitals or the base of the tail. Hiding or avoiding human contact is another common symptom. If you notice these symptoms but your cat is still able to expel urine, then a blockage may be in an early stage. You should make an appointment to see your veterinarian right away. If your cat is showing these signs and cannot pass urine, a full blockage has likely occurred. This means toxins are building up in your cat’s body. Death can occur between 24 and 48 hours. For this reason, you should proceed to your veterinarian or the nearest pet emergency hospital immediately.
If your cat is fully blocked, it will need to be hospitalized for one to several days. A urinary catheter will be placed and a urine collection bag will allow the bladder to drain. The cat will also be given IV fluids to help flush toxins from the kidneys. To keep the cat comfortable, pain medications will be given. In addition to the pain meds, anti-biotics, anti-inflammatories, and medications to stop spasms of the urethra will be given. Initially, the urine looks very bloody. Gradually, the urine returns to a more normal color and after a minimum of 24 hours of treatment, the veterinarian will consider removing the urinary catheter. It is important to leave the catheter in place until symptoms have improved and the veterinarian is confident the pet will be able to urinate, since there is a high risk of re-blockage. Once the catheter is removed, your cat will stay in the hospital until it has been observed urinating on its own.
After discharging from the hospital, your cat will need to be on a prescription diet for life. I recommend CD Stress by Hills. This food contains ingredients to help dissolve crystals in the urine. In addition, it has ingredients proven to reduce stress, since stress is a known factor in blocked cats. Many owners do not take this medical recommendation seriously and it usually results in the cat re-blocked. Sadly, after a second blockage, owners usually comply with a prescription diet.
In rare cases, chronic blocking becomes an issue. When this happens, the only option is a perineal urethrostomy. In this surgery, the male genitalia is altered into a more female-like opening, so urine can pass more easily. Basically, a new urinary opening is made and most of the penis is removed. This procedure is very invasive, and owners should consider that most cats with perineal urethostomies have chronic health issues such as bladder infections and bladder stones. This is a very difficult decision that is costly and comes with a guarded prognosis for the cat. Therefore, there is much to consider before progressing with this surgery.
In closing, I will cover what can be done to prevent this life-threatening problem. Though nothing can remove your cat’s chances of blocking, much can be done to reduce its risks. First, feed high quality cat food. Low quality foods are packed with additives that cause crystals to form. Though feeding high quality foods such as Purina Pro-Plan, or Science Diet is more costly, it will lower your pet’s risk of a urinary blockage. In addition to high quality food, proper weight management is also important. Being overweight increases your cat’s risk of urinary blockages and many other health conditions.
Stress is another risk factor for urinary blockages, so keep stress to a minimum. There are a few things that are known stresses for cats. Cats get stressed if they do not have their own litter box. Be sure to keep 1.5 litter boxes per cat in your house. Also, be sure to keep the boxes clean, because cats do not like to use soiled litter boxes. In addition to privacy while using the litter box, cats also prefer their own feeding dishes. This decreases risk of bullying by stronger house mates, which is stressful.
Surprising to many is boredom. In the wild, cats’ days are filled with chasing mice or birds, their lives are very stimulated. When a cat is living exclusively indoors, it is important to provide them with toys, a cat perch or tower to climb, and participate in interactive play with them. A sedimentary, inactivity lifestyle plays an important role in blocking. Blocking rarely occurs in outdoor cats, even when fed a low-quality diet since they have a much higher activity level. Ultimately, similar to most health issues, proper nutrition, weight, and an active lifestyle for you cat is best to lower its risk of blocking and promote overall good health.