A urinary blockage in a male cat is a painful and life-threatening condition that often comes on very suddenly. This very common condition progresses rapidly from onset to a critical emergency. For this reason, it is important that male cat owners know the symptoms so they know what to watch for.

First, it will be helpful to understand the basics of what occurs with a urinary blockage. Male cats have very narrow urethras (the tube that carries the urine from the bladder through the penis). Due to the narrow passage, it takes very little to interfere with the flow of urine. When a blockage occurs, the urethra gets plugged with crystals, stones, mucus, or a combination of the three.

In early stages, cat owners may notice their pet going in and out of the litter box with great frequency. As the problem begins to develop, the cat begins feeling discomfort. This often results in refusing to eat. Abnormal vocalizations are sometimes observed, such as crying or howling. Cats with urinary issues may overgroom their genitals or the base of the tail. Hiding or avoiding human contact is another common symptom. If you notice these symptoms but your cat is still able to expel urine, then a blockage may be in an early stage. You should make an appointment to see your veterinarian right away. If your cat is showing these signs and cannot pass urine, a full blockage has likely occurred. This means toxins are building up in your cat’s body. Death can occur between 24 and 48 hours. For this reason, you should proceed to your veterinarian or the nearest pet emergency hospital immediately.

Recommended for you