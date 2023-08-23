Choosing a veterinarian for your pet can be a confusing decision. The costs and level of medical care found in veterinary medicine can vary greatly. From low- to no-cost subsidized programs for spaying/neutering, to board-certified specialists with knowledge and diagnostic equipment equal to human medicine, costs vary.
Some feel this is due to the changing role that animals are playing in society, from working farm dogs to beloved family members. Many owners are now seeking a higher level of care to extend the lives of their beloved fur-family. Others feel it is the lack of government regulation in veterinary medicine, so quality and services are left to the discretion of veterinary providers versus regulated standards of care required in human medicine.
In 2021, the Veterinary Medicine Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives was formed, and it is unclear how this will impact the future of veterinary medicine. Many veterinary professionals are hopeful that it will raise awareness of the importance of vet med in society, while others worry how legislation will cause rising costs and therefore have a negative impact on patient care. What ever the cause, the truth is not all veterinary care is equal and price is not always an indicator of quality medical care. It is important to know what questions to ask, so you can find a provider that best meets your needs.
When choosing a veterinarian, asking friends and reading reviews can be helpful, but they may not give you the information you need to make an informed choice, so here are some things to consider.
First, is the veterinarian’s license in good standing? This information can be located on the state website where the license was issued. Next, location and hours should also be considered. Is the office located within a distance you are willing to travel and does the office have hours that fit your needs? Aside from hours and location, the philosophy of the office will be important to a long-term relationship. If you feel a pet should only go the vet if it has an illness or emergency, then you will not be compatible with an office that values preventative care. Finding a veterinarian that aligns with your values regarding pet care is important to avoid frustration for both you and the veterinarian.
Likewise, if you value customer service, then a friendly compassionate team with good communication will be important to your experience. Good communication from compassionate staff can make all the difference when your pet is in the hospital. The most important questions are those related to the level of medical care. What type of monitoring equipment does the clinic have? Monitors found in human hospitals are not found in all veterinary hospitals, so unless owners ask, they will not be aware of the level of medical care a clinic provides. Does the office have anesthesia monitoring equipment, dental X-ray, IV pumps, warming units, oxygen kennels, etc? During surgery, is there a vet tech monitoring anesthesia or is the veterinarian acting as both surgeon and anesthesia provider? What specialty training or continuing education has the veterinarian and staff attended?
In vet med, a veterinary license allows veterinarians to work on all species. This means that a doctor who went to school to see large animals can legally perform surgery on your parrot. This lack of regulation can cause safety concerns that owners should be aware of. Personally, I hire a large animal vet to care for my goats and horses because I did not get specialty training in this area. Sadly, some veterinarians care for species they did not get specialized training on since their veterinary license legally allows it. Asking questions regarding training and experience can assist you in making an informed decision. Another concern is overnight care for hospitalized pets. Be sure to inquire if the vet clinic is staffed overnight. Many veterinary hospitals have no staff onsite overnight, leaving pets on IV fluids unsupervised. Finally, cost should be considered. High level care requires high-cost technological equipment and skilled staff.
If you are seeking low-cost veterinary care, finding a veterinarian who provides basic medical services rather than high level care may be a good option. If you desire high level veterinary care, but are on a budget, pet insurance purchased as soon as you adopt can be helpful. There are also financing plans that offer long-term repayment arrangements. Whatever your need, a candid conversation regarding finances is helpful to you and the veterinarian.
In closing, I encourage owners to visit a prospective vet office for a wellness visit before an illness or emergency occurs. Ask questions, interact with staff, inquire about medical technology to see if you feel comfortable with the office and the medical care they provide. Ultimately, a successful long-term relationship with your pet’s veterinarian will depend on good communication and a mutual understanding of your values regarding pet care.