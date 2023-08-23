Choosing a veterinarian for your pet can be a confusing decision. The costs and level of medical care found in veterinary medicine can vary greatly. From low- to no-cost subsidized programs for spaying/neutering, to board-certified specialists with knowledge and diagnostic equipment equal to human medicine, costs vary. 

Some feel this is due to the changing role that animals are playing in society, from working farm dogs to beloved family members.  Many owners are now seeking a higher level of care to extend the lives of their beloved fur-family. Others feel it is the lack of government regulation in veterinary medicine, so quality and services are left to the discretion of veterinary providers versus regulated standards of care required in human medicine.

In 2021, the Veterinary Medicine Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives was formed, and it is unclear how this will impact the future of veterinary medicine. Many veterinary professionals are hopeful that it will raise awareness of the importance of vet med in society, while others worry how legislation will cause rising costs and therefore have a negative impact on patient care. What ever the cause, the truth is not all veterinary care is equal and price is not always an indicator of quality medical care. It is important to know what questions to ask, so you can find a provider that best meets your needs.

