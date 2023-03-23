In the spring of 2019, a breeder brought in a litter of six poodle puppies. Each suffered with varying degrees of illness.  The weakest puppy died during the exam. Two others were symptom free and went home with medication. The other three were hospitalized for inpatient treatment. On the first day of hospitalization, one of the puppies succumbed to the disease. Over the next two weeks, the remaining two puppies struggled to survive. Ultimately, two puppies recovered. The female’s illness was so severe that I was concerned she may suffer from lifelong complications, for this reason, I adopted her.

As you can see, survival of parvo can be unpredictable. Some puppies recover right away, while other patients will decline, despite appropriate medical treatments. For this reason, if your puppy has any GI issues you should contact your veterinarian right away. Parvo is a heartbreaking occurrence in veterinary medicine. It is devastating for staff to watch these unnecessary losses of life and the grief of their human families. The fact that this illness is so easily preventable, makes the losses especially difficult to watch, so I want to educate the public about this very common disease.

Canine parvovirus first appeared in Europe in 1976, and in only two years, it reached epidemic levels around the world. Parvo is a deadly disease which affects domestic dogs, in addition to wild animals including coyotes, wolves, foxes, racoons and skunks. It is believed to be a mutation of feline panleukopenia virus that expanded its species range to infect canines. Sadly, despite a widely available vaccine, parvo continues to strike puppies and adult dogs every year.

