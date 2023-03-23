In the spring of 2019, a breeder brought in a litter of six poodle puppies. Each suffered with varying degrees of illness. The weakest puppy died during the exam. Two others were symptom free and went home with medication. The other three were hospitalized for inpatient treatment. On the first day of hospitalization, one of the puppies succumbed to the disease. Over the next two weeks, the remaining two puppies struggled to survive. Ultimately, two puppies recovered. The female’s illness was so severe that I was concerned she may suffer from lifelong complications, for this reason, I adopted her.
As you can see, survival of parvo can be unpredictable. Some puppies recover right away, while other patients will decline, despite appropriate medical treatments. For this reason, if your puppy has any GI issues you should contact your veterinarian right away. Parvo is a heartbreaking occurrence in veterinary medicine. It is devastating for staff to watch these unnecessary losses of life and the grief of their human families. The fact that this illness is so easily preventable, makes the losses especially difficult to watch, so I want to educate the public about this very common disease.
Canine parvovirus first appeared in Europe in 1976, and in only two years, it reached epidemic levels around the world. Parvo is a deadly disease which affects domestic dogs, in addition to wild animals including coyotes, wolves, foxes, racoons and skunks. It is believed to be a mutation of feline panleukopenia virus that expanded its species range to infect canines. Sadly, despite a widely available vaccine, parvo continues to strike puppies and adult dogs every year.
Parvo is a resilient virus that can live outside the body for an extended period of time. This means that the virus is commonly found around neighborhoods, dog parks, pet stores, grooming facilities, sidewalks, etc. For this reason, puppies should not leave their own home until the vaccine series is completed. Puppies need a series of three veterinary administered vaccines beyond eight weeks of age. If a puppy leaves it’s mother prior to eight weeks old, the vaccine series should start immediately and a fourth vaccine is recommended.
Canine parvovirus usually enters the body when a puppy licks or eats something with microscopic fecal material on it. This virus is very aggressive and it immediately begins attacking cells. Initially, owners may notice their puppy seems lethargic, then vomiting and diarrhea begin. This is the point when immediate medical intervention is necessary to give the best chance of survival. Over the next few days, the virus will continue seeking cells to attack, such as the intestines, bone marrow, or even the heart. The lining of the intestine is composed of tiny hair-like fingers. This lining absorb nutrients and protect the body from harmful bacteria. As the lining is damaged, profuse bloody diarrhea occurs. Once the intestinal lining is damaged, the barrier to keep harmful bacteria from reaching the bloodstream is destroyed. Simultaneously, bone marrow is attacked, which causes an inability to appropriately produce white and red blood cells, leaving the puppy’s body defenseless.
Diagnosis at first sign of symptoms will greatly increase the patient’s chances of survival. Most puppies will require hospitalization for supportive care. Treatment will include a test to confirm a parvo diagnosis, IV fluids, and blood work to monitor red and white blood cell counts. Anti-nausea and anti-diarrheal medications will be given, and antibiotics are used to treat secondary infections in a very weak immune system. In some cases, when red or white blood cells are depleted, plasma or blood transfusions may be necessary. Once the puppy has declined to the point of needing a transfusion of plasma or blood, the pet is in critical condition and survival rates dramatically decrease. At this point, parvo is often fatal. Death occurs either from severe dehydration or when bacteria enters the bloodstream and overtakes the entire body.
Like most illnesses, prevention is the best cure. Fortunately, parvo is very easy to prevent. It is important to take your newly adopted puppy to your veterinarian right away for a checkup and vaccines. Owners can decrease a puppy’s risk by keeping it home until the final parvo vaccine is given. Please avoid groomers, dog parks, pet stores, and walks around the neighborhood, because parvo is present in the environment for up to two years. All of these outings should wait until your puppy is fully vaccinated.
Finally, if you had a previous case of parvo in your home in the past two years, avoid young puppies all together. It is best to adopt an older puppy that is fully vaccinated. In closing, I’d like to share a comment from client Stephen Todd, who sadly lost his puppy to parvo.
Mr. Todd said, “We had a dog that contracted parvo. We weren't familiar with the disease. The dog became so sick that he couldn't move, and I had to give him water to drink. Not having much money, and on a weekend, we tried to find someplace open. This was in the days before the internet. Although, we prayed for the dog, after our prayer, I checked on the dog and he had passed away. Since then, we have vaccinated our dogs. We had learned a terrible lesson as a young family.”
Fortunately, the suffering and heartbreak associated with parvo can be avoided all together. Vaccines provide a simple, safe, and affordable means to prevent this terrible disease from taking more lives and leaving behind heartbroken families and veterinary staff.