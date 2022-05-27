20 Years Ago
The new Belle Haven Drive extension from Bush Street north to the frontage road along SR 41 was paved recently to carry traffic to the Leprino plant from the south. With the increased traffic for West Hills College at Lemoore and Leprino, the design called for an 84 foot-wide street.
Jessica Ramos puts her legs up under her as she sits on the blue sofa in the renovated Meyer Ranch Home, which is enjoying a second life as the Kings County Meyer Ranch House. “I love this home,” she said. “It’s so beautiful.” The home, refurbished and furnished at public and private expense, is planned to house six young women, ranging in age from 18 to 21, who have “aged out” of foster homes and need a place to live until they complete their education and get a career start.
25 Years Ago
The famous Navy, Blue Angels, flight demonstration team will fly at the Central Valley Lemoore Airshow on Sunday, June 8. They are based in Pensacola, Florida, and will fly 68 airshows at 37 locations during the 1997 season. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 291 million spectators.
The Central Union School District will have two schools honored today at the state’s Distinguished School Awards Ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. Akers and Neutra schools will receive their awards for being among the best schools in the state. They are the only Kings County schools to be so honored, and two of only 255 statewide.
30 Years Ago
City of Lemoore offices will be closed all day Monday in observance of Memorial Day, according to city manager Allen Goodman. City offices will resume normal operation on Tuesday.
Lemoore High School’s Tom Majors will be spending a few extra days in school, so to speak. The talented junior golfer earned a trip to the State Golf Meet by firing a 76 in the Area meet Monday at Fresno’s Fig Garden Golf Course.
35 Years Ago
Balloons For Peace – Each Island School student attached a postcard containing an individual wish for peace to a balloon last Friday (May 15), then sent their thoughts skyward by releasing the helium-filled messengers, A brief ceremony of songs and speeches preceded the send-off. Finders of the balloon remnants are asked to fill out and mail the postcards back to the school.
60 Years Ago
Dedication of the 45-acre Hickey Park will be held Sunday, with James B. Hickey, a representative of the pioneer Hickey family of Lemoore, attending the ceremony together with county officials, Cong. Harlen Hagen, State Senator Bob Williams, and Assemblyman Myron Frew.
70 Years Ago
Marion Wilson, principal of the Island School, was elected president of the Kings County Elementary Schools Principals’ Association at that group’s annual election recently at Grangeville.
80 Years Ago
Mrs. A.D. Campbell, production chairman of the local Red Cross, is making a plea for young childrens’ clothing to be used in case of a disaster. Anyone having clothes are urged to call Mrs. Campbell at her home or leave them at the production rooms at the American Legion Hall. The urgent need for a sewing machine is also expressed by the Red Cross. Several of the ladies are planning to gather at the production rooms, where they will mend the clothing of soldiers stationed at Lemoore Army Flying School.
95 Years Ago
Fresno is sending down a team of horse shoe tossers to compete against the Lemoore squad on Thursday evening. Eddie Hansen, state champion, will accompany the group.
120 Years Ago
A large umbrella tree in the yard of A. Brownstone was blown down in the recent windstorm.
J.W. Dockstader was engaged the fore part of the week in plowing and leveling off the lots on which will be located the Lemoore Union High School Building.
John Heinlen is setting out 160 acres to vines on his ranch, and has a good portion already in.