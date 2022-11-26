Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden. They have no nutrient value and only a limited value as a deterrent to slugs and snails.
- Water citrus trees well now to produce a good crop next year.
- Check and improve drainage around plants in low areas.
- Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.
- Cut back chrysanthemums to 6 inches.
- Prune back spent wisteria canes.
- Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often detrimental.
- Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.
- Bare-root planting season begins this month. Consider the hardiness of the root stock when selecting bare-root fruit trees.
- Citrus, avocado and other frost-tender plants should be planted in spring after the danger of frost has passed.
- Fruits and vegetables: asparagus (transplant), onions, parsley.
- Annuals: toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola incana).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: holly (Ilex), Koreanspice (Viburnum carlesii.
- Fruits and vegetables: Brussels sprouts, citrus, sweet potatoes.
Use trimmings of magnolias, juniper, pine and redwoods for holiday greens. Deodar cedar, spruce, and western hemlock lose needles quickly.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.