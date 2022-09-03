According to folklore, “cool August nights means a hot September.” If that is true, we should have a cool, pleasant month ahead, since August nights were not what I would call cool. Just the shorter days should force temperatures a little lower.

And that means fall planting is around the corner. To me, September is like April might be to people who live through blizzard-cold winters. 

Planting:  Fall is the best season to plant almost everything in your ornamental garden. In our area we start our fall planting a week or so before the autumnal equinox on the 22nd.  Trees, shrubs, perennials and ground covers all establish and grow best when planted in the fall rather than the spring. Do as much new planting as you can beginning this month and continuing until early December. The exceptions are avocados, citrus, cactus, and other frost-tender plants.

Visit our website to search past articles, find links to UC gardening information, or to email us with your questions: http://ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners/

 

Recommended for you