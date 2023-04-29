Whether the pest you face is plant or animal, remember safety first. Read labels thoroughly before opening containers that hold garden chemicals.

Tasks:

  • Check drip and sprinkler systems — clean filters, check emitters, fix leaks, and re‐set timers.
  • Watch for Western grapeleaf skeletonizer. Use Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control.
  • Control gophers and moles with traps, baits or fumigation.
  • Clean up drying vegetation within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

Tags

Recommended for you