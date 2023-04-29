Whether the pest you face is plant or animal, remember safety first. Read labels thoroughly before opening containers that hold garden chemicals.
- Check drip and sprinkler systems — clean filters, check emitters, fix leaks, and re‐set timers.
- Watch for Western grapeleaf skeletonizer. Use Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control.
- Control gophers and moles with traps, baits or fumigation.
- Clean up drying vegetation within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention.
- Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.
- Hedges grow vigorously this month. Trim lightly every 2 or 3 weeks to maintain size and shape. Heavy pruning exposes the interior to sunburn.
- Thin apples to one fruit per cluster.
- A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.
- Fertilize almond, apple, cherry and plum.
- Fertilize citrus.
- Spring planting season is over. Anything planted now will need careful watering.
- Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, eggplant, okra, parsley.
- Annuals and perennials: California poppy (Eschscholzia), blue marguerite, coral bells
- (Heuchera), iris, sweet pea (Lathyrus), Texas ranger (Leucophyllum).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: harlequin flower (Sparaxis tricolor).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: cistus (rock rose), rose.
- Fruits and vegetables: butter lettuce, peas, spinach.
- This is the month to propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.