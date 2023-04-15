artichokes-3594246_1920.jpg
Buy Now

Many people think of thistles as prickly weeds, and no gardener wants a weed in their vegetable garden. But the artichoke, scientifically known as Cynara scolymus, proves that not all thistles are a nuisance. Eaten by the ancient Greeks and Romans, this member of the thistle family has been cultivated as a gourmet food for centuries. Most of the plant is edible, but the portion usually eaten is the immature flower bud, formed before the artichoke blooms.

This perennial thistle is native to the mild climates of the southern Mediterranean region of Europe, thus will grow well in the similar climate of the San Joaquin valley.

Steps for growing artichokes

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you