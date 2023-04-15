Many people think of thistles as prickly weeds, and no gardener wants a weed in their vegetable garden. But the artichoke, scientifically known as Cynara scolymus, proves that not all thistles are a nuisance. Eaten by the ancient Greeks and Romans, this member of the thistle family has been cultivated as a gourmet food for centuries. Most of the plant is edible, but the portion usually eaten is the immature flower bud, formed before the artichoke blooms.
This perennial thistle is native to the mild climates of the southern Mediterranean region of Europe, thus will grow well in the similar climate of the San Joaquin valley.
Steps for growing artichokes
- Choose the Right Location
Artichokes do best if they receive full sunlight (at least 6 hours a day). Plant them in an area in the garden where they are not shaded by trees, fences, or walls.
Artichokes grow in most soils, but deeply worked, nutrient-rich soil will boost your artichoke harvest. Organic matter (compost, peat moss, manure, sawdust, ground bark) can be added to increase soil fertility. Organic matter also improves the soil’s ability to retain water in the summer and to drain excess water in the winter. To prepare your artichoke bed, dig a row at least 8 inches deep and work in 5 inches of compost or other organic material.
Planting artichokes from seed can be a bit of a gamble – they don’t always stay true to seed package labels. Root or crown divisions are an easier option and are widely available in early winter from local and online nurseries, and garden centers. With a height of 3 to 4 feet and a mature diameter of up to 6 feet, artichokes take up a lot of space. Plant your transplants in a row at 4 to 6 feet apart. If you plan more than one row, the rows should be 6 to 8 feet apart to allow room to easily water, fertilize and harvest. Building the row up in a mound or with irrigation channels helps improve soil drainage.
Artichokes love water. They need it to produce tender buds. As a thistle, the plant has deep roots. Water deeply 1 to 3 times a week, depending on the weather. Drip irrigation using drip emitters or in-line drip tubing works well to provide adequate water. Extremely hot summers can cause artichoke buds to open quickly into flowers. Mulching around each plant helps reduce soil temperatures and water evaporation.
Taking the time to properly fertilize your artichoke bed gives your plants the essential nutrients for a well-established start. Apply a balanced vegetable plant food throughout the growing season for healthy plants and high yields.
The center artichoke bud matures the fastest and grows the largest (3-4 inches in diameter). After harvesting the center bud, the plant will produce side shoots with small buds 1 to 3 inches in diameter. These side buds are extremely tender and flavorful. When harvesting artichokes, all you need is a utility knife to cut the stem approximately 1 to 3 inches from the base of the bud.
Once the plant stops producing buds in the fall, prune the plants to prepare for over-wintering and next spring’s growth. Simply cut the artichoke stem back to a few inches above the ground. A thick mulch of organic material will help to protect the plants from cold weather.
Artichokes are generally considered 5-year plants. Each plant produces off-shoots that begin to crowd the parent plant. To maintain a healthy artichoke garden, carefully divide your artichoke plants every few years.
Artichokes aren't JUST a tasty vegetable that's delicious when dipped in butter. Artichokes are an interesting and unusual-looking plant when used in the landscape. If not harvested, the artichoke will develop into a large, light purple flower that looks like a thistle. The artichoke plant can be planted in a mass planting, or used here and there in your landscape to provide an interesting texture and color contrast.
To view masses of artichokes growing throughout the seasons, visit the Woodlake Botanical Garden, 577 E. Naranjo Blvd (for days and hours, check their Facebook page-www.facebook.com/WoodlakeBotanicalGardens). You will be amazed by the size and number of artichokes planted there.
Enjoy your new adventure into the world of artichokes!