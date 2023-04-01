Late March or early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.
- Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.
- If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.
- Continue to monitor and destroy snails and slugs.
- Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
- Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.
- Lightly fertilize container plants.
- Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.
- Newer varieties of petunia or Calibrachoa called ‘Superbells” may be available at the nurseries. It has a long bloom time and comes in a variety of colors. Look for it.
- When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.
- Annuals: petunia (Calibrachoa), marigold (Tagetes), black-eyed Susan (Thunbergia alata).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
- Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, melons, peppers, radish, spinach, squash, plant from seed.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), razzleberri (Loropetalum),
- crab apple (Malus), mock orange (Philadelphus).
- Perennials: geranium (Pelargonium), Russian sage (Perovskia), sword fern
- (Polystichum munitum), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia).
- Annuals and perennials: candytuft (Iberis), sweet pea (Lathyrus), statice
- (Limonium), alyssum (Lobularia), lupine, stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not
- (Myosotis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: calla (Zantedeschia).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: magnolia, crab apple, flowering peach, flowering plum, cherry
- (Prunus), redbud (Cercis).
- Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, strawberry.
- Mulch, mulch, mulch to conserve water and prevent weed germination.
- Deep water trees during warm weather. Do not allow water to stand against the trunk of a tree.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener's Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition