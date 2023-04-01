Late March or early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.

Tasks:

  • Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.
  • If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.
  • Continue to monitor and destroy snails and slugs.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.

