Wait until after the danger of frost has passed to set out frost-tender plants.
Historic frost dates: In Zone 8 the last frost date is March 15 and in Zone 9 it is Feb. 15, but watch the weather forecast for your area.
- Clean up drying grasses within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention. This also encourages spring growth.
- Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
- Blast aphids from plants with a spray of water or insecticidal soap.
- Pinch back perennials and fast-growing annuals to encourage dense growth and more blooms.
- Thin vegetable seedlings by pinching or clipping, rather than pulling them out of the soil, which will damage neighboring plants.
- Prune deciduous magnolia, dogwood, forsythia, lilac, azalea, spiraea, camellia and flowering quince after bloom.
- Roses, citrus, container plants with slow-release fertilizer and berries.
- Acid loving plants such as camellias and azaleas after bloom.
- Plant annuals and perennials while it is still cool so they can establish a good root system before the weather becomes really hot.
- Annuals: Floss flower (Ageratum), bachelor’s button (Centaurea), bee balm (Monarda).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
- Fruits and vegetables: transplant: cucumbers, peppers.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: Cedar (cedrus), desert willow (Chilopsis), rose of Sharon
- (Hibiscus), trumpet vine (Clytostoma).
- Annuals and perennials: calendula, Leucanthemum paludosum, larkspur (Consolida), delphinium.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: almond, redbud, dogwood (Cornus), hawthorn (Crataegus), heather (Erica), grevillea.
- Fruits and vegetables: artichoke, lemon, lime, mandarin orange, peas.
- Mosquitos can breed in even very small quantities of standing water. Don’t give them a home in your garden!
- Develop a drought plan for your garden in case water restrictions are implemented.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.