Insects unfortunately are not the only thing that can cause complete consumption of whole plants. Some of those adorable “woodland creatures” we love from our favorite cartoons are also hungry vertebrate pests that consider your landscape part of their diet. Ground squirrels, gophers, voles, moles, and rabbits each have different types of holes they make in the ground, feeding preferences, and methods of managing them.

California Ground Squirrels (Otospermophilus beecheyi & Otospermophilus douglasii):

  • Holes – Usually greater than fist sized, maintained open, multiple, often in colonies.  The squirrel retreats inside when frightened instead of into a tree as a “tree squirrel” would.
  • Damage / Feeding Habit – Eats seedlings, nuts, stone fruit, and citrus; may even girdle or eat the bark off the base of trees; burrows can destabilize structures and be a hazard to livestock and humans.
  • Effective Controls – Remove dense vegetation; traps (illegal to move wildlife in CA so the trap has to kill them or you have to later); professional fumigation; toxic baits (also poisonous to dogs, cats, and other domestic animals); shooting, deterrents, and biological controls are helpful but only for prevention, and less so for large infestations.
  • More Information – http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/PESTNOTES/pn7438.html

