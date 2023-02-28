wood waste

Nearly 17,000 old high-polluting agricultural pieces of equipment have been replaced, and the open burning of over 162,000 acres (nearly 4,500,000 tons of woody waste) has been eliminated through non-burning alternative practices including chipping and soil incorporation, according to the Valley Air District. 

 Contributed

As part of the Valley Air District’s ongoing efforts to partner with Valley agriculture to deploy the cleanest, sustainable technologies, increased grant levels are now available for small farming operations in the Ag Burn Alternatives Grant Program, and Ag Tractor replacement programs.

Given the importance of helping the Valley meet clean air goals in partnership with Valley agriculture and other sectors, it is critical that this program remain relevant and responsive to the needs of the agricultural community, including making sure small farmers have an equal opportunity to receive district funding to replace their dirty equipment and practices with fuel-efficient, cleaner options, according to a release from the Valley Air District. 

In 2022, the reductions in agricultural open burning and use of alternatives reached record levels for the Valley since the institution of agricultural burning restrictions, highlighting the recent success of the ongoing phase-out strategy. These efforts have significantly reduced air pollution from various agricultural operations through applicant cost-shared grant programs, with enhanced incentive funding for smaller farming operations facing the greatest difficulties in transitioning to new equipment, the release stated.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you