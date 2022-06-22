Pre-dawn irrigation is preferable to reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation.
Tasks:
- Control weeds before they flower, produce seed and multiply.
- If citrus trees have scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer weight horticultural oil.
- Treat petunia, geranium and tomato plants with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control budworm and tomato hornworm.
- Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
Pruning:
- Pinch back new growth to improve plant shape and encourage bloom.
- If bush training fruit trees to a 5- to 6-foot bush, do not miss this pruning in June.
Fertilizing:
- Do not fertilize cool-season lawns (fescues, bluegrass, perennial rye) during hot summer months.
- Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
Planting:
- If your needs are such that you must plant now, remember to provide ample water and temporary shade.
- Fruits and vegetables: corn, parsnips, plant from seed.
Enjoy now:
- Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), blanket flower (Gaillardia), gazania, globe amaranth (Gomphrena).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle.
- Fruits and vegetables: boysenberries, eggplant, melons.
Things to ponder:
A small water feature, such as a recirculating fountain or a shallow pebble-filled bowl, provides drinking water for thirsty birds, butterflies and other garden wildlife. Regularly replenish the water and check for leaks.