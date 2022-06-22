Pre-dawn irrigation is preferable to reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation.

Tasks:

  • Control weeds before they flower, produce seed and multiply.
  • If citrus trees have scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer weight horticultural oil.
  • Treat petunia, geranium and tomato plants with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control budworm and tomato hornworm.
  • Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

Pruning:

  • Pinch back new growth to improve plant shape and encourage bloom.
  • If bush training fruit trees to a 5- to 6-foot bush, do not miss this pruning in June.

Fertilizing:

  • Do not fertilize cool-season lawns (fescues, bluegrass, perennial rye) during hot summer months.
  • Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.

Planting:

  • If your needs are such that you must plant now, remember to provide ample water and temporary shade.
  • Fruits and vegetables: corn, parsnips, plant from seed.

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), blanket flower (Gaillardia), gazania, globe amaranth (Gomphrena).
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
  • Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle.
  • Fruits and vegetables: boysenberries, eggplant, melons.

Things to ponder:

A small water feature, such as a recirculating fountain or a shallow pebble-filled bowl, provides drinking water for thirsty birds, butterflies and other garden wildlife. Regularly replenish the water and check for leaks.

