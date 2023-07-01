Pre-dawn irrigation is preferable to reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation.
- Control weeds before they flower, produce seed and multiply.
- If citrus trees have scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer weight horticultural oil.
- Treat petunia, geranium and tomato plants with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control budworm and tomato hornworm.
- Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of three feet.
- Pinch back new growth to improve plant shape and encourage bloom.
- If bush training fruit trees to a 5- to 6-foot bush, do not miss this pruning in June.
- Do not fertilize cool-season lawns (fescues, bluegrass, perennial rye) during hot summer months.
- Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
- If your needs are such that you must plant now, remember to provide ample water and temporary shade.
- Fruits and vegetables: corn, parsnips, plant from seed.
- Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), blanket flower (Gaillardia), gazania, globe amaranth (Gomphrena).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle.
- Fruits and vegetables: boysenberries, eggplant, melons.
- A small water feature, such as a recirculating fountain or a shallow pebble-filled bowl, provides drinking water for thirsty birds, butterflies and other garden wildlife.
- Regularly replenish the water and check for leaks.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.