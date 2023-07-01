Pre-dawn irrigation is preferable to reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation.

Tasks:

  • Control weeds before they flower, produce seed and multiply.
  • If citrus trees have scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer weight horticultural oil.
  • Treat petunia, geranium and tomato plants with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control budworm and tomato hornworm.
  • Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of three feet.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.

