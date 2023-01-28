Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will begin to bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County.
- Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits.
- Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.
- Evergreens, shrubs such as pittosporum and podocarpus and deciduous trees and fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.
- Fertilize fall planted annuals and perennials. Apply one-third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.
- Consider the needs of your plants before planting and put shade-loving and sun-loving plants in appropriate locations.
- Bare root planting season ends in early February.
- Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage, chard.
- Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Lenten rose
- (helleborus orientalis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: camellias.
- Fruits and vegetables: bok choy, cabbage, chard, grapefruit.
• Be aware of the continuing threat of frost damage—almond blossoms, citrus and avocados are at risk at 29 degrees or lower.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.