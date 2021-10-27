Trees and shrubs continue to require deep watering every one or two weeks until rainy weather arrives in earnest.
Tasks:
• As overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s, provide frost protection for citrus, avocados and other subtropicals.
• Monitor drainage after watering container plants to be sure plant roots are not standing in water.
Pruning:
• Leaf fall is the time to start pruning — except for apricots and olives, which should have been done in August.
Fertilizing:
• Feed cool-weather plants and vegetables.
• Wait 2 weeks after planting new flowers and vegetables before feeding with organic or complete fertilizer.
Planting:
• Continue to plant the final cool-weather annuals.
• Perennials: Yarrow (Achillea), Artemisia ‘Powis Castle’.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), daffodil (Narcissus).
• Fruits and vegetables: parsley – transplant, parsley, chives, leek.
• Annuals: Calendula, California poppy (Eschscholzia), bee balm (Monarda).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Chitalpa, rockrose (Cistus), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Iceland poppy (Papaver), Russian sage (Perovskia).
• Fruits and vegetables: avocados, beets, cabbage, chili peppers, olives.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: rose.
• Fall color: heavenly bamboo (Nandina domestica), persimmon.
Things to ponder:
• Dig up dahlia and begonia tubers and gladiolus corms, trim dead stems or leaves and store in a cool, dry place.
Drought tip:
• Shorter days and cooler temperatures result in lower water use by plants. Adjust sprinkler timers accordingly.
