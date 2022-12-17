No holiday décor is complete without the addition of poinsettias. Their brilliantly colored bracts and contrasting green foliage add a festive touch to decked halls and Christmas trees. Although the traditional color of poinsettias is red, they come in a variety of colors; local nurseries and stores feature varieties in white, pink, marbled, spattered, spray-painted, glitter-sprayed, and blue-dyed. They are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, too. Poinsettias range from minis planted in tiny pots, to large ones planted in giant pots and bowls, all the way to standard tree forms. You will definitely be able to find a poinsettia that is the right color, size, and shape to suit your decorating needs.
When you choose a poinsettia for your home, look for one that will stay fresh and beautiful throughout the holiday season. Look for healthy green foliage down the stems of the plant. The true flowers of the poinsettia are not the colorful bracts, but the little yellow centers, so choose a poinsettia that has small green “buttons” in the center. They will bloom into the true yellow flowers of the poinsettia. Avoid plants with crushed leaves and broken bracts and stems. White milky sap appears on bracts and leaves when parts of the plants are cut or broken. Today’s wholesale nurseries carefully inspect and maintain their nursery stock, but you should be aware that poinsettia plants are susceptible to white flies, mealybugs and scale.
After you have made your poinsettia selection, carefully take it home, securing your plant for the trip by bracing the container (rolling around the back seat or the trunk of a car has never been known to improve the health or appearance of poinsettias). Most poinsettia plants today are wrapped in sleeves to prevent breaking leaves and stems. When you get home, carefully remove the wrappers or plastic sleeves and water the plant thoroughly. The plant may have been sitting in a packing container or on the store shelf for days. The soil should feel moist, not sopping wet. Do not commit “poinsettia-cide” by letting the plants sit in water.