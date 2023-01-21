When a few basic principles are applied, even first-time gardeners can create and maintain attention-grabbing containers.

Plant Selection depends on location, light and temperature. A container could contain many different types of plants, including ornamentals, succulents, herbs, vegetables, and even small shrubs and trees. Make sure you choose plants with similar growing requirements for your container. How you arrange your choices depends on container location. If you will be looking at the pot from all sides, the classic approach is to place tall plants in the center and then surround them with shorter mounding plants and finally finishing off with trailing plants along the edges. If it will be viewed from the front, locate the tall plants at the back and work forward with shorter plants and then trailing types. If you are not sure of your design, set the plants on top of the soil to visualize the arrangement before you start to plant. You can adjust as needed.

In choosing plants, a good rule of thumb is to pick a "thriller, filler, and spiller." The thriller should be eye catching, colorful and the focal point of your container. Stroll through our local nurseries to find something that attracts you. It might be a tall plant, or one with large or showy flower or interesting foliage. It should draw the most attention of all the plants in a container.

