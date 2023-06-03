bird-of-paradise-flower-375643_1280.jpg

The red bird-of-paradise grows best in full sun with well-draining soil. 

I have long been familiar with the bird-of-paradise plant.  It has an interesting and unusual orange or yellow and blue flower that resembles a bird.  It grows in warm climates.  But I have recently become aware of other plants that have the same common name.  That can lead to some confusion, which is why it is always a good idea to become somewhat familiar with the scientific name of plants you are interested in.

The red bird-of-paradise flower does not look like a bird.  Caesalpinia pulcherrima is the scientific name.  (It’s no wonder they call it the red bird-of-paradise!  Who could remember or pronounce that scientific name?  I suggest you write it down before going to a nursery!)

The Red bird-of-paradise is a thorny evergreen shrub that can grow in zones 9-11.   It is a member of the pea family.  It is a native to the tropics or subtropics, although its exact origin is unknown because it is so widely cultivated. It is primarily a desert dweller.  It will lose its leaves if the temperatures get below freezing, but they will likely grow back in the spring.  Considered a winter-dormant plant, it blooms repeatedly in the spring and into the early fall with strikingly-bright red-orange flowers that resemble clustered azalea flowers.

