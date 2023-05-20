The garden is in full bloom. Cut flowers and harvest produce frequently to encourage repeated production of flowers and veggies. Pull weeds and hoe often.

Tasks:

  • Water and mow lawn. Set mower higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.
  • Be cautious when applying sulfur to grapevines for mildew control. Damage occurs above 100°F.
  • Trap, hand-pick or bait snails, slugs and earwigs.
  • Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

