The garden is in full bloom. Cut flowers and harvest produce frequently to encourage repeated production of flowers and veggies. Pull weeds and hoe often.
- Water and mow lawn. Set mower higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.
- Be cautious when applying sulfur to grapevines for mildew control. Damage occurs above 100°F.
- Trap, hand-pick or bait snails, slugs and earwigs.
- Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
- Remove any unwanted sprouts on trunks of trees.
- Thin fruit trees allowing 4” to 6” between fruit.
- Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
- Remove dead branches from shrubs and trees.
- Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.
- Feed vegetables and lawns with all-purpose fertilizer.
- Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
- Fill in bare spots from earlier plantings of perennials and annuals.
- This is the last opportunity to transplant young plants.
- Annuals and perennials: California poppy (Eschscholzia).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Seilla), Iris, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium), violet trump vine (Clytostoma).
- Fruits and vegetables: melon, asparagus, cucumber.
- A garden of native flowering plants requires less water, fertilizer and energy than a traditional landscape.
- Weed seeds may survive for many years; many common weed seeds will germinate after 20 years.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.