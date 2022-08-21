Soak in the peace and quiet as late summer is winding down and days should cool soon.
- Use old vegetable plants and summer annuals to start a compost pile.
- Add fall leaves as they drop from trees.
- Do not wait for a potted plant to droop before watering it, since roots will be damaged by the time a plant shows stress.
- Harvest vegetables to prevent them from setting seed.
- Renew mulch.
- Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.
- Cut back annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom.
- Feed vegetables at only ¼ the recommended rate to avoid a flush of tender young growth.
- Fertilize chrysanthemums, asters and other fall blooming perennials for the last time.
- Wait until next month to plant, if possible.
- A few winter vegetables may be planted by seed this month. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.
- Annuals and perennials: Begonia semperflorens, vinca (Catharanthus), coreopsis,
- cosmos, dianthus.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, naked ladies (Amaryllis)
- Tree, shrubs, vines: lantana, crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia)
- Fruits and vegetables: corn, eggplant, grapes, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes
- Many landscapes have a few bare spots by now. Consider replacing missing plants with California natives.
- While daytime temperatures remain in the 90s or 100s, drought-stressed foliage can be damaged by applications of horticultural oils or pesticides.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.