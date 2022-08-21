Soak in the peace and quiet as late summer is winding down and days should cool soon.

Tasks:

  • Use old vegetable plants and summer annuals to start a compost pile.
  • Add fall leaves as they drop from trees.
  • Do not wait for a potted plant to droop before watering it, since roots will be damaged by the time a plant shows stress.
  • Harvest vegetables to prevent them from setting seed.
  • Renew mulch.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

