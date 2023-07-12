Sedum is a versatile workhorse genus of plants well-suited to our climate. From the plant family Crassulaceae, this succulent encompasses over 300 varieties, many suited to hot, dry conditions, but also resistant to frost. Most varieties have small star-like flowers borne in clusters in yellow, pink, red, or white.

The best-known sedums are ground covers. Sedum acre (commonly referred to as goldmoss sedum) is so fast-growing that it can easily cover an acre and become a problem. In a contained space such as between a driveway and garage, surrounded by concrete, it makes a lovely green carpet, with yellow flowers in the spring. It also smothers all weeds, definitely a plus! Other sedum varieties, such as spurium, album, anglicum, and lineare, are not so aggressive and make great ground covers.

As their common name "stonecrop" would indicate, many sedums are good rock garden selections, requiring little soil or water. Small sedums can be planted in crevices in stone walls, miniature gardens, and dish gardens. In England, sedum is sometimes used for green roofs.

