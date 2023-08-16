Take a stroll through your garden with a morning cup of coffee or tea.
- Collect ripened seeds of favorites and store for next year.
- Start planning for fall planting. Select plants that are resistant to common diseases and insect pests and choose an appropriate site for each one.
- Stake tall or top-heavy plants such as dahlias and lilies.
- While cutting and deadheading roses, prune lightly to shape bushes and encourage fall bloom.
- Prune apricot, oleander, and olive trees now to avoid future disease problems.
- Apply a complete fertilizer to warm season lawns such as Bermuda and zoysia at the rate of 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1000 square feet of lawn.
- Be patient. Planting season starts next month. Anything planted in August is not likely to survive through September.
- Annuals and perennials: yarrow (Achillea), floss flower (Ageratum), aster.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: Autumn crocus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, bluebeard (Caryopteris) smoke tree (Cotinus).
- Fruits and vegetables: apple, beans, bell peppers, nectarines, summer herbs.
- If you do not use your lawn area, consider replacing it with a drought tolerant planting area or vegetable garden.
- Potted plants benefit from mulch to reduce evaporation and suppress weeds.
- As summer begins to wind down, adjust irrigation timers to reflect fall’s shorter days and cooler temperatures.
Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesdays, and Friday and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.